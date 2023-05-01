MARIETTA — The Historic Board of Review voted 6-3 Monday to recommend the City Council deny Bridger Properties' design for the seven-story, 84-foot-tall multifamily building it plans to build downtown.
“Based on the Historic Board of Review’s guidelines, this building is not compatible with surrounding buildings in regards to scale, height, proportion and mass,” said Johnny Walker, the only council member who serves on the board, when making a motion to deny.
Walker was joined by board members Christopher Brown, Dorothy Woodruff, Rebecca Nash Paden, Jim Trimble and Martin Kendall in voting to recommend denial. Board Chair David Freedman and members Jesse Bonner Jr. and Stacy Smith voted against the denial.
The historic board advises the council on applications for building changes within Marietta’s downtown historic district. Bridger does not need a rezoning to build the seven-story building, but it does need the city to sign off on the architectural design, due to it being in the historic district.
While the historic board disapproved of the design, Bridger still has the right to appeal to the City Council, which has the final say.
Bridger, which owns more than four acres of downtown real estate, wants to build the 135-unit structure at a 1.25-acre site just north of the Marietta Square Market food hall, replacing a surface parking lot. The Atlanta-based developer has indicated the building might be apartments or condominiums, or some mix of the two.
“The design intent was just very simple,” said Dean Davis, Bridger’s architect. “Instead of trying to copy an old building, do something that complemented the existing structures that line the railroad tracks, that are in the historic district, and just create a design that has the look of a true load-bearing masonry structure.”
The board’s vote came after a public hearing where residents weighed in, with mixed reactions. Freedman remarked that the packed council chambers at City Hall dwarfed any crowd the board had hosted in his tenure.
Merritt Lancaster, one of Bridger’s two co-founders and principals, argued his company’s case to the board. He declined to comment on the vote immediately after the meeting.
Public reacts
Residents gave mixed feedback at the meeting. But a consistent complaint was the height.
“It does not fit in. It's not compatible. … Existing structures are much shorter than this,” said resident Lynn Rechsteiner.
Trevor Beemon, the executive director of Cobb Landmarks, said Bridger is within its rights to develop its property, but the city should consider that this will be a high-visibility project.
“Whatever is put there is going to be kind of like a placemaking structure, and it's going to be a landmark for Marietta,” Beemon said. “Personally I feel like we deserve better, as far as design. What I suggested was the mass is too large for the site.”
Resident Rachel Myrick said she wasn’t opposed to the project entirely, but would like the building to be shorter. She also took issue with the balconies in the design.
Bridger has compared the look of the building to 19th century industrial buildings which were later converted to apartments.
“Anytime you see an old factory building that's been converted to lofts, it doesn't have balconies,” Myrick said.
Freedman later added the city’s guidelines prefer recessed balconies. Davis, the architect, countered that recessed balconies are less historic, since industrial buildings were built as “brick boxes,” with balconies added later.
Cherokee Street resident Scott Grieve also criticized the height.
“I believe in the growth possibilities of what's happening here. I think it would be great for the Square,” he said. “But when you look at those pictures, especially the aerial ones, that is a massive building that dwarfs everything else in the city.”
Dennis Bradish, a Kennesaw State University student who studies construction management and real estate development at the Marietta campus, was in favor, saying the building is the type of place he might like to live in after he graduates.
Bradish said that there was a generational divide in the city, with older residents blocking new development at the expense of affordability.
The question the city should consider, he said, is “how do we have the next generation of young professionals, who can't afford $600-, $700-, $800,000 homes to live in Marietta and call this place home.”
The meeting also brought out a former mayor of the city.
“I’m Bill Dunaway, and I'm historic myself,” he said.
Dunaway supports the building. Other historic cities, like Charleston and New Orleans, have tall apartment buildings with balconies, he said.
The former mayor added that most of his friends lived in apartments when they graduated college, and the city shouldn’t oppose apartments if they’re built with quality.
“I campaigned for mayor … in 2001, trying to up home ownership and decrease apartment ownership,” Dunaway said. “I’m not against apartments. We had so many substandard apartments in this town. … We had no class A apartments then, we don't have any now.”
‘An extension of Atlanta’
Before the vote, board members, especially Jim Trimble, took issue with the proposed building’s proximity to the William Root House. Bridger’s architect said the building would be about 25 feet from the Root House at its closest point.
“You are aware that the building proposed is a stone's throw from probably the most historic house in Cobb County?” Trimble said. “I think the shadow of this apartment would overwhelm the Root House. This doesn't look historic to me at all. If you're an architect, I think you could have done a lot better.”
Lancaster pointed out that the Root House was originally in a different location. And he said the building was pushed east toward the train tracks to leave space between it and the Root House.
“You're talking about effectively taking away density because a historic building was moved to a corner that's not a historic location,” Lancaster said.
In reference to other criticism about whether the building looked historic, Lancaster said it’s hard to make a new building look old.
“Architecture’s tough, right?” he said. “It's an opinion, and I appreciate everybody's feedback. … We are open to making changes to this visually.”
At one point, Trimble told Lancaster, “You've got an architect here, a skilled architect. Put him to work.”
“We're interested in keeping Marietta a historic city,” Trimble added. “This looks like an extension of Atlanta to me. We're not a suburb of Atlanta. You've got to keep that in mind.”
Regarding height, Freedman said the guidelines the board follows state that commercial structures should be two stories in height, or within 15% of the highest adjacent buildings.
Lancaster said he believes that provision was meant for Marietta Square, where buildings abut each other. He added that the building will only be 54 feet higher than the train tracks, and not dissimilar in height from the nearby pedestrian bridge.
"To some degree, you’re talking about a giant sea of surface parking lots," Lancaster said of the surrounding area. "So anything new is going to stand out like a sore thumb."
When it came time to vote, board attorney Joseph Atkins said the board could recommend approval, recommend denial, or wait until the next meeting and work with Bridger in the meantime.
Lancaster said he was open to waiting and working with the board to consider design changes.
“We want to work with you guys,” he said.
Board member Martin Kendall said the risk of voting up or down Monday was that the design would advance to the council, without the board getting to weigh in.
Board member Dorothy Woodruff agreed.
“It sounds like, to me, that they are willing to look at it again and work with us,” she said.
Woodruff said Walker could revise his motion to that effect. But Walker would not.
The board then approved Walker’s motion, recommending denial to the council.
