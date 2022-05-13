MARIETTA — Developers got the green light to build 52 townhomes at the corner of Powder Springs Street and Dura Drive in south Marietta after the City Council approved a rezoning Wednesday night.
The 6.5-acre subdivision, now rezoned to a residential category, will have 30 detached townhomes and 22 attached townhomes. A remaining 0.7 acres will continue to be zoned for commercial use.
The rezoning, requested by Matalon Properties, was approved 6-1, with Councilman Joseph Goldstein opposed. Goldstein said he was concerned about adding more housing along Powder Springs Street, which he views as more conducive to commercial activity.
The lot, just east of County Services Parkway, is mostly wooded now, save for one business — A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds. A new, 6,000-square-foot office building will be built where the bail bond business sits.
Developers plan to build a shared entrance for the bail bond business and subdivision off Powder Springs Street — a gate would control access to the housing part. In order to minimize traffic on Dura Drive, access from the subdivision onto Dura will be for emergencies only.
The developers have also proposed adding a deceleration lane on the south side of Powder Springs Street for people turning right into the subdivision.
Base prices, without all the “bells and whistles,” would be in the high $300,000s to low $400,000s for attached units, per Kevin Moore, a lawyer for the developer. Detached units would be sold for the mid-to-upper $400,000s.
