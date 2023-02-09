MARIETTA — West Dixie Park is one step closer to getting a facelift.
The City Council approved up to $100,000 from the 2009 parks bond toward improvements to the park at its meeting Wednesday, one Councilman Johnny Walker said in December is in need of some TLC.
The funds would be part of an estimated $500,000-$700,000 bill for the project, depending on the route the council decides to take.
In December, Marietta Parks Director Rich Buss said park upgrades that include a new playground, a looping concrete path that would be 500-600 feet in length, improvements to an existing pavilion and a new picnic area would cost the city between $520,000 and $550,000.
The addition of restrooms would cost another $150,000. Restrooms are typically added wherever the city builds picnic or other gathering areas, he said.
Buss said the $100,000 could go toward immediate improvements to the park, such as painting the pavilion and swing set already there and tearing up old concrete and asphalt around the park.
Meanwhile, his department intends to apply for grants over the next year, meaning full-fledged construction in the park would not start for another two years.
"It'll at least get the place spruced up in a little bit in the meantime," Buss said.
The council also approved salary increases for the following city staff Wednesday:
$264,201, up from $249,246 for City Manager Bill Bruton;
$165,755, up from $156,374 for Board of Lights and Water Manager Ron Mull;
$92,622, up from $87,380 for City Clerk Stephanie Guy;
$81,577, up from $76,688 for Municipal Court Judge Lawrence Burke;
$80,204, up from $75,688 for Prosecuting Attorney Ben Smith;
and $62,025, up from $58,510 for Administrative Assistant to the Mayor Betsy Kelley.
