MARIETTA — For more than a decade, city officials have debated what to do with three city-owned dumpsters located at Hansell and Root streets, just off Marietta Square.
The council seemed close to deciding the dumpsters' fate last week before delaying discussion on the matter. If carried forward, the project might go beyond moving garbage receptacles, as a nearby church is proposing to buy parts of two city streets near the dumpsters.
Bill Ross, pastor of Marietta First Baptist, said the church is waiting on the city's plan for the dumpsters. The project, he noted, would be one part of a vision the church has for its future in the area.
"It's not a big secret that the church is interested in Root Street and Dobbs Street as a part of our master plan," Ross said. "It runs through our property, and however we can work alongside, with the city of Marietta to make that happen, we want to do that."
Councilman Grif Chalfant brought four proposals for where the dumpsters might be relocated to the council at its work session last week.
One has the city enclosing the dumpsters within brick walls, surrounded by trees and shrubs.
The city has taken steps to enclose other dumpsters near the Square for aesthetic purposes, including brick enclosures for dumpsters behind the Whitlock Avenue Starbucks and three containers near the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
The proposal preferred by Chalfant would move the three dumpsters that sit behind House of Lu across the street from the south side of Hansell Street to its north side. The dumpsters would be placed in the middle of Root Street and block the street off where it intersects with the north side of Hansell, a plan endorsed by the church.
The church has proposed purchasing the Root Street right-of-way between Hansell and Dobbs streets (valued by the city at $142,965), as well as the right-of-way for the part of Dobbs Street between Church and Cherokee streets (valued at $236,407.50).
City attorney Doug Haynie told the council the right-of-way sale would require public hearings and legal advertisements, a process he said would take a couple of months. No council members said they were opposed to selling the right-of-ways at the meeting.
Chalfant told the MDJ the city hopes to move its three dumpsters, currently behind 90 Hansell Street, to beautify the area.
In a memo to the council, Public Works Director Mark Rice identified two other potential locations for the dumpsters, noting those locations would cut off access points to the church’s parking lots on Hansell Street and require the city to relocate streetlights.
At the council's work session, a lengthy discussion followed Rice's presentation of the proposed options for the dumpsters, as the council could not agree on a relocation site. Council members Carlyle Kent and Joseph Goldstein expressed their opposition to the option preferred by Chalfant and the church.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson motioned to have the discussion moved to the council's Public Works Committee meeting later this month. The motioned passed 6-1, with Councilman Andy Morris opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.