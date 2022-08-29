The Marietta City Council is considering building a park on the site of a landfill located behind Lockheed Elementary School.
City staff have proposed a grant which would fund the capping of the inert landfill on Old Merritt Road, which could then be converted to a city park.
An inert landfill is one that contains waste that is neither biologically or chemically reactive, but which also does not decompose, or does so very slowly. Rich Buss, the city’s parks director, told the MDJ now is a good time to do something about the landfill.
“At some point, we need to cap the facility, and there’s a grant opportunity to create parkland out of outdoor spaces that are not currently used,” Buss said. “We thought that we could perhaps utilize the grant program to cap the landfill and then take the 57-acre property and convert that to a future park use.”
The cost of capping the landfill is projected to be $1.8 million, with estimated costs for the park bringing the total to almost $5 million, though no local funding has yet been identified for the project. The state grant provides up to $3 million for projects supporting local parks, trails and wildlife management, and the city is required to match at least 25% of grant money awarded.
While Marietta officials have not yet identified funding for the matching funds, SPLOST 2022 funds or money from the federal government’s COVID-19 support package have been floated as potential sources.
Councilman Johnny Walker, chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, said the grant would be “wonderful” for the city.
“That’s a nice piece of property, which could be an incredible place for walking trails, bicycle trails,” Walker said. “It’s kind of a hidden jewel for the city of Marietta.”
The city’s Public Works Department operated the landfill, which contains brush, vegetative debris, and some concrete and other construction materials, from 1991, according to the memo, which added the city closed the landfill in 2008 “and has a need to cap the landfill, a process that includes covering the waste with a geomembrane, soil, and grass.”
Walker said the council has not talked about the property until now and noted he is no expert about where the money would come from to match some of the grant’s funds.
However, he mentioned the council will look into the SPLOST funds that could be used for the grant match, and he is ready to do something about the unused land.
“We need to cap it off and start thinking about how we can put it to work for the citizens.”
The council is scheduled to discuss the proposal during its series of committee meetings, which begin at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
