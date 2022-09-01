With buyers facing high home prices in Marietta and across Cobb, the Marietta City Council is considering spending some of its federal COVID funds on two affordable housing programs.
The two initiatives staff proposed are down payment assistance to qualified homebuyers in the city limits and construction of four to six affordable homes in Marietta that would house city employees. Together, the initiatives are set to cost the city $700,000.
During the council's May committee meetings, Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin recommended staff explore opportunities to partner with other organizations for the initiatives, as past partnerships, Tumlin said, have worked well for similar projects. Staff presented both city-administered and partnership options during Tuesday's series of committee meetings.
The city's down payment assistance plan would see it partner with the Housing Authority of Cobb County and add funds to those the authority provides to Cobb home buyers for home payment assistance.
Parameters for the partnership would be a requirement that buyers purchase homes in Marietta and are city of Marietta or Marietta City Schools employees.
Councilman Carlyle Kent previously asked during the May meeting if it was legal to limit assistance to city employees. City Manager Bill Bruton informed him it was, since the council designated the vast majority, $10 million, of American Rescue Plan Act funds as revenue replacement. Federal guidelines allow local governments to designate up to $10 million of ARPA funds as revenue lost due to the pandemic, and governments are given wide freedom over how revenue replacement funds are used.
"The council's pretty free to do with it as y'all desire," Bruton said in May.
Eligible applicants would receive down payment assistance from the Housing Authority if approved, and would then receive an additional $10,000 from Marietta if they are city or Marietta schools employees, or $15,000 if they are full-time city public safety employees.
Meanwhile, the home construction plan with Habitat for Humanity envisions the city designing homes Habitat would then develop and build in Marietta. The city would approve the prices for the homes, which, based on affordability for those in eligible income brackets, is now about $200,000, according to the city.
In their presentation, staff said those eligible for the program will be first-time home buyers who are city (or Marietta schools) employees with a household income of at least $61,000, though those parameters have not been finalized.
After hearing presentations on the initiatives Tuesday, Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, a member of the finance committee, offered support for the proposals.
"I like both sets of programs, I like the public safety and I think that's a great use of funds and I like the affordable housing," Richardson said. "But I still want us to deal with this all at once, because we're not putting anything in priority."
City Manager Bill Bruton told Richardson the goal of the presentations was to give the council a better sense of how to prioritize the roughly $8 million in ARPA funds still available to the city.
Richardson reiterated support for the public safety and affordable housing initiatives but said she was concerned about where funding for other projects, like a $3.5 million sewer main replacement, would come from. Bruton said the city's capital fund still had money available to fund projects like the sewer main replacement.
Marietta received about $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government, with the first installment of $5.59 million arriving in June 2021 and the second earlier this summer. City staff presented the council with the guidelines for spending ARPA funds at its April committee meetings.
The council previously approved about $3 million for various projects, including $2 million toward replacing the Sugar Hill Water Tower, $50,000 for the veterans memorial that broke ground in July and $325,000 for repairs to Marietta Fire Station 51.
Ultimately, the finance committee voted 3-0 to advance the housing proposals for the council to discuss at its upcoming work session Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m. at Marietta City Hall.
