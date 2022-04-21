MARIETTA — The Marietta Educational Garden Center has launched a capital campaign to raise $400,000, money that will help renovate and repair the 172-year-old property.
The center, also known as "Fair Oaks," completed a campaign for renovations 50 years ago when the property was donated to the Gardens Clubs of Marietta by the W. H. Benson family. Built in 1850, the three-acre property has served as the home of many Marietta families and the lodging for General Joseph E. Johnston of the Confederate Army during the Civil War before being converted into an education center. The site serves as a hub for all 20 garden clubs in Cobb County, as well as an education center and event venue popular for weddings, Young said.
"We've just been run by volunteers ever since," she said.
The center is also on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Michelle Davenport, chair of the trustees.
"We're the oldest house in Marietta that is open to the public," she said.
The capital campaign has been seeking money from private donors, and has received grants and endowments from nearly 35 already, according to campaign chair Kathy Young. The fund has already passed the halfway milestone, collecting nearly $250,000, and is now seeking the help of donations from the public, Young said.
"Several of our donors, the heirs of the original founders, have stepped up to help raise this money," she said. "And we're very appreciative."
Don Sutton of Marietta will oversee the repairs as the center's contractor. Sutton said he first encountered the home while camping out on the property in 1967 with his Boy Scout Troop.
"Some of the mothers requested we do service projects over here to get the grounds cleaned up," he said of his trip to the center when he was a child.
Repairs needed on the property include reglazing windows, structural repairs, updated interiors, replaced shutters and banisters and the construction of a new pavilion, Sutton said.
In addition to the needed repairs, the renovation will allow the center to accommodate more events with a larger kitchen and remodeled bathrooms, Young said.
"The way we support ourselves is being a site rental for events, and we have a big business in weddings," she said.
The center provides programs and lecture series on a monthly basis, all open to the public, Young said. The gardens on the property are dedicated to promoting pollinators - birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles and other small animals that pollinate plants.
"Most of our programs center on conservation, beautification and sustainability," she said.
The campaign deadline for donations is September 1. Young said the center will close for three months, starting January 1, 2023, to begin the repairs — just in time to open for spring.
"Of course, we'll take donations any time," she said. "We are going to try to get started on the outdoor work this summer."
The hope is the center will be able to continue for another 50 years serving the horticultural, educational and event needs of the community, Davenport said.
"It's a historical treasure for the community... we want to preserve it for the future and make it structurally sound and update it for today's standards," she said.
Donors can make checks payable to the Cobb Community Foundation, with Marietta Garden Center Fund on the memo line, and mail to 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy, Suite 1000, Atlanta, GA 30339. Donations made by debit or credit card can be completed at bit.ly/MariettaEducationGardenCenter. The center is also accepting transfers of stock and there are still some endowments available to name new additions of the center. Young said whatever their neighbors choose to donate, there's no gift too large or too small.
"We'd just like to get the whole community involved and we'd like to meet this goal," she said.
