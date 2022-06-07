The Marietta City Council is expected to vote Wednesday night on grants to local arts, culture, and tourism organizations totaling some $958,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.
About $600,000 will go directly to groups like Cobb Landmarks, the Marietta History Center, the Strand Theatre, and more. The remaining $359,000 heads toward marketing efforts for the city, with the Marietta Visitors Bureau getting the lion’s share.
All told, the allocation is a slight increase from last year, when the city gave out about $929,000, per City Manager Bill Bruton.
Grants for the organizations are funded through the city’s 3% auto rental tax, while grants for the visitors bureau, Marietta Welcome Center lease, and a marketing allocation for city staff are funded with an 8% hotel/motel tax.
The largest organizational line item is from city staff, whose allocation is set at $185,000, slightly down from $191,000 last year. Those funds typically go to staffing festivals like Chalktoberfest, Taste of Marietta, and Fourth of July festivities.
Council members first heard pitches from the city’s organizations at a meeting last month of the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Committee.
“As we shared with you last year, we want to serve as a destination for high-quality cultural experiences,” said Taylor Rambo, director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. “We want to provide programming that enriches, engages, and attracts an inclusive and diverse audience, and we also want to seek guest artists to create spell-binding performances right here in Marietta … your support this year will all but guarantee our success in this regard.”
At the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, meanwhile, funding will help put on programs like its “Metro Montage” juried exhibition, and an exhibition planned for this fall and winter on surrealism.
“Well, first of all, we bring in exhibitions, we put on Chalktoberfest. We bring tourism to the city of Marietta. So just Chalktoberfest alone brings in a $6.2 million economic impact and the museum alone brings in a 3.2 [million] economic impact,” said museum director Sally Macaulay. “So that money is categorized just for things that we do for tourism, so that’s what we do with the money.
“Now, does it cover what we do? No, but, but it helps a lot, and we’re grateful for anything we get.”
The full list of proposed allocations is as follows:
ORGANIZATIONS
City Staff Request — City Services: $185,000
The Earl Smith Strand Theatre: $39,000
GA Metro Dance Theatre: $15,000
Georgia Symphony Orchestra: $11,000
Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art: $58,500
Marietta History Center: $160,000
Marietta Square Branding Project: $4,500
The Georgia Ballet: $7,000
Brumby Hall & Gardens/Gone With The Wind Museum: $67,000
Cobb Landmarks: $18,000
Marietta Arts Council: $9,000
Atlanta Lyric Theatre: $8,000
Marietta Fire Museum: $12,000
TBD: $5,000
TOTAL: $599,000
MARKETING
Marietta Visitors Bureau: $320,000
Lease of Welcome Center: $19,096
City Staff Marketing Request: $20,000
TOTAL: $359,096
