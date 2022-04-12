The Marietta City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a new subdivision of 53 attached townhomes that would be built off of Bells Ferry Road in north Marietta.
Marietta-based Traton Homes is seeking a rezoning, annexation and code amendment to develop the 10-acre lot at 1326 Old Bells Ferry Road. The property is mostly wooded, the only structures being a barn and two sheds.
The property is currently zoned for single-family residential use under Cobb County’s zoning. Traton wants the city to annex the property and zone it as mixed-use. If approved, the development would have about six units per acre.
The subdivision would include a new, private road to access the townhomes. Homes would be at least 1,800 square feet and include two-car garages, according to the application.
City staff noted in their review that a stream bisects the property, 15% of which is floodplain. The site plan shows that three of the townhomes encroach on stream buffers.
“We believe this proposed rezoning and project is certainly consistent, and even on the lower end of the scale when it comes to proposed density, from other types of townhome projects that have been approved not only in this specific area, but other areas of the city,” said Kevin Moore, an attorney for Traton, at a Marietta Planning Commission meeting last week.
The planning commission, an appointed body that advises the council on land use issues, voted 3-1 to recommend the annexation be denied last week.
Mark Naugle, who owns an adjacent property to the north, expressed concerns to the planning commission about stormwater runoff. The increase in impervious surfaces, he worried, could flood his property.
Moore noted the site plan includes two stormwater management areas, and said the plan complies with state and local regulations.
Still, planning commissioners were worried about the stream overflowing and cutting off parts of the property, since the site plan shows only one way in or out of the subdivision. Commissioners also expressed traffic concerns and questioned if Old Bells Ferry Road was wide enough to accommodate heavy two-way traffic.
To build the townhomes, Traton would need three variances from the city under the current plan, Development Services Director Rusty Roth told the city council Monday.
One variance would be needed to waive a required 150-foot deceleration lane at the entrance, a second would be needed to waive the requirement of two access points, and a third would be needed to allow a hammerhead turnaround instead of a cul-de-sac.
The council will hold a public hearing on the annexation, rezoning and code amendment at its Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
