MARIETTA — The Marietta City Council agreed Tuesday night to convene Friday for a special meeting where the council will vote on adding Juneteenth and Veterans Day as paid holidays for city employees.
On Friday, they are expected to vote on three motions: increasing the number of paid city holidays from 10 to 12, adding Juneteenth as a holiday, and adding Veterans Day as a holiday.
While the council did not discuss how they planned to vote, they scheduled the Friday meeting at the request of Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who vetoed the Juneteenth holiday after it passed the council 4-3 at its April 13 regular meeting. Tumlin’s veto caused an uproar among Cobb NAACP members and others at that meeting, where council members attempted to override the veto, but did not have the requisite five votes.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, who had led the push to add Juneteenth as a holiday, walked out of the April 13 meeting following the veto. Cobb NAACP members criticized the veto in a passionate public comment period afterward.
Since the veto, Tumlin has called the 4-3 vote “underwhelming,” and framed his veto as akin to a 4-4 tie. Tumlin, saying he’d “hate to do one and not the other,” took the side of Councilman Grif Chalfant, who throughout the debate has argued that Veterans Day is as deserving of a paid holiday as Juneteenth.
The mayor has indicated his openness to adding both holidays, and on Tuesday all but gave his blessing to the idea. Richardson told the MDJ after the meeting she was taking that as a win.
“I feel great going into Friday's meeting, and it's a win, I'm just going to claim the win,” Richardson said. “We're getting what I wanted. I don't have any issue that we're doing two things, you know, like I said, I am a veteran. So I am just happy that we are going to be able to celebrate and recognize Juneteenth. And Veterans Day, that's just a cherry on top, and I'm fine with that.”
Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, in recent years has become a recognized holiday by the federal government, the state of Georgia and Cobb County. The NAACP has held an annual Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square for more than 15 years.
The city currently provides 10 paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Adding another paid holiday for city workers would cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000, according to City Manager Bill Bruton.
In addition to the holidays, new city employees receive 80 hours (two weeks) of paid vacation leave per year, per Bruton. The amount of vacation time increases after the fifth year of employment.
Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, so city employees would take the following Monday as a holiday. Employees would take the Veterans Day holiday on Veterans Day itself, which falls on a Friday this year.
As with other city holidays, not every city employee would have the day off — essential services such as police and fire would remain open, and crews for water, sewer and electric utilities would be on call.
The process for moving Tumlin’s three motions forward was necessitated by legal technicalities. Since Tuesday’s meeting was a special called work session, the council could not vote on the items. It can, however, vote at Friday’s special called voting meeting.
On Friday, the council will also have to hold a brief executive session before voting, and will need to waive the second reading of the motions in order to make them effective immediately.
Richardson thought it best to approve the holidays soon so city staff have time to prepare before Juneteenth, instead of waiting till the council’s next regular meeting on May 11.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes was optimistic after Tuesday’s meeting.
“It had a different feel than the last meeting, so I'm very hopeful,” Grimes said. “It sounds like maybe some reconciliation is on the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.