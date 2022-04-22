The Marietta City Council will discuss adding Juneteenth and Veterans Day as paid holidays for city staff at a special-called meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place directly after the council’s committee meetings, which start at 5:15 p.m.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin added the holidays as a discussion item for the meeting. The agenda specifies that the council will not take a vote on the matter Tuesday.
Tumlin caused an uproar among Cobb NAACP members and others when he vetoed adding Juneteenth as a paid staff holiday at the council's April 13 meeting. After passing 4-3, the mayor vetoed the holiday. Council members attempted to override the veto, but did not have the requisite five votes needed to do so.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, who had led the push to add Juneteenth as a holiday, walked out of the meeting following the vote. Cobb NAACP members criticized the veto in a passionate public comment period afterward.
Councilman Grif Chalfant has argued that the city should not add Juneteenth as a paid staff holiday before adding Veterans Day. Tumlin agreed with that stance, saying that Veterans Day is “multiple times more inclusive.”
The mayor, however, has indicated that he’s open to adding both holidays.
The city currently provides 10 paid holidays for employees: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Adding another paid holiday for city workers would cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000, City Manager Bill Bruton has said.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, in recent years has become a recognized holiday by the federal government, the state of Georgia and Cobb County. The NAACP has held an annual Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square for more than 15 years with the city’s blessing.
