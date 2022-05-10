The Marietta Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a rezoning that, if approved, would enable the construction of 52 homes on Powder Springs Street.
Developers hope to build 30 detached houses and 22 attached townhomes on 7.2 acres located at the corner of Powder Springs Street and Dura Drive. The lot, just east of County Services Parkway, is mostly wooded now, save for one business — A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds.
If approved, the bail bond company would build a new, two-story, 6,000-square-foot office building, replacing its current facility, on a 0.7-acre tract. The housing would be located on the remaining adjacent 6.5 acres, with a density of about eight units per acre.
The request for rezoning, submitted by Matalon Properties and PSR Investor, was heard last week by the Marietta Planning Commission, which advises the City Council on zoning issues. The Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the City Council approve the project, with Frasure Hunter opposed.
At a Monday night work session, Public Works Director Mark Rice told the council that a conference call was scheduled for Tuesday with a property owner on Dura Drive who had expressed traffic concerns.
The developers are planning to build a shared entrance for the bail bond business and subdivision off Powder Springs Street — a gate would control access to the housing part. In order to minimize traffic on Dura Drive, access from the subdivision onto Dura would be for emergencies only.
Councilman Johnny Walker asked Rice how exactly an emergency access point works.
“If something happened to the main entrance, say if there was a fire there and they had it closed down,” Rice said, “then they would open up this side entrance here for people that live there to be able to go in and out.”
The developers have proposed adding a deceleration lane on the south side of Powder Springs Street for people turning right into the subdivision. Such a lane would be subject to state transportation department approval.
City staff wrote in their review of the application that the proposal is supported by the city’s comprehensive plan.
“When we look at this project, we think of nearly 7.5 acres, which, as a 7.5-acre commercial site, is not a good commercial site,” Kevin Moore, a lawyer for the developers, told the Planning Commission last week. “... How it's located and oriented, to utilize it from a commercial standpoint … we don’t think that's there, if it had been, it would have already happened. But what we do think is, certainly we can build the new office at this location, but also put in a very high-quality residential component of both detached and attached homes.”
Per Moore, the developers would abide by the city’s requirement that no more than 5% of the units be rentals. The development would include 1.65 acres of open space.
Base prices, without all the “bells and whistles,” would be in the high $300,000s to low $400,000s for attached units, per Moore. Detached units would be sold for the mid-to-upper $400,000s.
The City Council meets Wednesday at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
