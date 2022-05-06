A proposal to build a five-story apartment building, townhomes, medical offices and a parking deck just west of Wellstar Kennestone Hospital will go before the Marietta City Council next week.
Cumberland-based SK Commercial Realty is asking the city to rezone 2.7 acres of mostly undeveloped land between Roselane Street and North Avenue in order to build 206 housing units.
The developer says the units would provide upscale apartments for singles within walking distance of the hospital. Residents who live nearby, though, are fighting the project over traffic and other density concerns.
The Marietta Planning Commission, which issues nonbinding recommendations on zoning cases, voted 6-0 on Tuesday to recommend the City Council deny the rezoning.
If approved, the land would be rezoned from a residential category to mixed-use. SK is seeking to build, rent out and manage 196 apartments and ten two-story townhomes, as well as lease out 14,000 square feet of space for medical offices. A parking deck and surface parking would provide 348 spots for residents (1.7 per unit) and 54 spots for the office space.
The apartments would include 68 studios, 102 one-bedrooms and 26 two-bedrooms.
The city’s comprehensive plan designates the land should be used for office uses if developed, staff noted in their review of the case, though a previous plan designated it should be mixed-use.
“It could be argued that this vision for the area – although older - better reflects today’s demand for more worker housing within walking distance of a major job center (Kennestone Hospital), as well as supporting uses (restaurants and neighborhood amenities such as drug stores, plus adjacency to a major trail link to the Square),” staff wrote.
On top of the rezoning, the developer would need three waivers to build the project as proposed:
A variance to allow 100% of units to be rentals;
A variance to waive the minimum lot size of five acres for mixed-use projects;
A variance to allow the parking deck and surface parking, rather than two-car garages.
The building, described as “high-rent” by SK’s Tom Kirbo, would have an outdoor terrace on the roof. Other amenities would include common space for meetings or social events, fitness facilities and 24-hour security with access restrictions
The developer says residents would have direct walking access to Marietta’s Mountain to River trail and the Marietta Square.
Lawyer Rob Hosack said the development “provides for greater housing options, and considering that there are few undeveloped areas in the city, we believe this contemplates a highest and best use for an area that's been long vacant and struggled with different development proposals over the years.”
The housing would be in line with the “Marietta look” and provide more diverse housing options near downtown, Hosack said.
Opposition
Ahead of the vote, 10 residents of nearby neighborhoods spoke against the project.
Nearby resident Richard Springfield said he was “blown away” by the proposed density (76.3 units per acre), especially given the development he’s already seen in the area.
“I've been there six years now, and I’ve seen an incredible amount of (traffic) volume increase, in terms of volume and speed, on Roselane,” Springfield said.
Several residents said the narrow streets in the area are already swamped by hospital employees commuting.
“The impact that it's gonna have on the Lewis Park neighborhood is going to be disastrous,” said Ron Mercure. “We’ve had it up to here, and I'm speaking for a lot of people.”
Brad Bosworth said the development could ruin the “quaintness” of his neighborhood, a quality that led him to move there three years ago from Smyrna.
Roy Vanderslice invoked the specter of the old apartments that once lined Franklin Road, where the city had to buy back blighted buildings in order to tear them down and beautify the area. The Franklin Road saga is often cited by Mariettans concerned about new rental properties being built in the city.
Speaking on behalf of the Magnolia Park Homeowners Association, Ida Smith said traffic was her “biggest, biggest, biggest concern.” And Carol Preuss, a resident of the nearby McLaren Gates Townhomes, said that North Avenue is “unusable” from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“I fear for these young women with their babies on the sidewalks, the way these cars drive, you could easily run up a curb on that Mountain to River trail, on this section of it,” Preuss said.
A traffic study has not been conducted for the project. Hosack said SK was willing to commission one, and would pay for any road improvements it recommended.
SK has notified Wellstar of its plans, per Hosack, but the hospital chain has not taken a position on the development.
Developers argue that the development’s location in a walkable area will reduce the traffic impact. And they plan to market the housing to healthcare professionals who work at Kennestone or the agglomeration of medical offices in the area.
The main parking deck used by hospital workers is located right across the street from the project site, on North Avenue.
“This is just my professional guess, that 30-40% of the residents will be working at the hospital or the neighboring practices, and so they would be parking there, and not driving up and down Church Street and all the cut-through streets,” Kirbo said.
Planning Commission Chair Bob Kinney asked the developer if he had considered making the townhomes owner-occupied, instead of rentals. Kirbo said they could consider it.
Kirbo couldn’t promise that SK would own the development forever — it just depends on what the market dictates. If it were sold one day, it would be to another company that manages high-value apartments.
Kirbo said the apartments were “certainly not affordable housing” and designed with young professionals in mind.
Rents, he said, would be in the range of $2.75 to $3 per square foot. Kirbo did not say the rent price per unit.
Zoning documents indicate the studios would be 630 square feet, the one-bedrooms would be 780 square feet, the two-bedrooms would be 1,180 square feet and the townhomes would be 1,000 square feet.
Using Kirbo’s price per square foot, rents would presumably be:
- $1,733 to $1,890 for a studio;
- $2,145 to $2,340 for a one-bedroom;
- $3,245 to $3,540 for a two-bedroom;
- $2,750 to $3,000 for a townhome.
The Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation of denial elicited cheers and whistles from the audience.
The real fight, however, will come Wednesday night, when the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the case and vote it up or down.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. The City Council will also meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. for its work session.
