Marietta City Council members discussed the implications that a city of Lost Mountain would have on Marietta’s future growth at a committee meeting Tuesday night.
City Manager Bill Bruton pointed to maps showing the borders of the proposed city of Lost Mountain, which would butt up against Marietta and Kennesaw.
“Not gonna be much left in Cobb County will there?” remarked Councilman Johnny Walker.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 826, paving the way for a May 24 referendum in which west Cobb residents will vote on whether to incorporate as a new city.
Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin outlined his concerns about the city’s boundaries last week, telling the MDJ that it left little room for the natural growth of western Marietta. Neighborhoods and areas that may have eventually been annexed into Marietta, or would prefer Marietta to Lost Mountain, will not have that option, should the referendum pass.
Tumlin wishes there was at least a two-mile buffer between Lost Mountain and Marietta.
“Instead of cutting it off at Barrett Parkway or before Barrett Parkway, they actually come across Barrett Parkway everywhere they could,” Bruton said. “The only places that they're not coming across are ones that are already in the city of Marietta.”
Tumlin asked Bruton how Lost Mountain would affect city services. Lost Mountain will provide zoning, sanitation, parks and recreation, and code enforcement to its citizens. Unlike the proposed city of East Cobb, it wouldn’t provide police or fire services.
“There's a new government we'd be dealing with there,” Bruton said of Lost Mountain. “And we'd have to open that discussion back up and try to figure out, what does that mean? Does that mean we (fire and police) do not go into Lost Mountain? Does that mean that there's some kind of agreement with monetary remuneration coming back to the city? I don't know.”
Bruton said if any of the proposed new cities are created, it would likely trigger the reopening of service delivery strategy negotiations.
Service delivery agreements, negotiated every few years between city and county governments, determine which government provides which services, and where. Created in the 1990s by HB 489, it aims to prevent double taxation.
In Cobb, cities pay taxes to the county for services they already receive through their municipal government. To compensate, the county makes payments to the cities.
During the last round of negotiations, Tumlin said, the pot was divided up based on size. In that case, “even though we varied in size, we all had extensive services,” Tumlin said. That would not be the case with the new cities, which will offer fewer services, sometimes called “city-lite.”
The University of Georgia study that found a city of Lost Mountain would be financially viable does anticipate this issue, however.
“This potential source of revenue (service delivery strategy payments) is not included in this analysis because the county and the existing cities may view the new city as not being a full-service city and therefore not deserving of a full share of the tax equity payments that the county has agreed to make,” the study says.
Tumlin has also said Lost Mountain would be abnormally large for a Cobb city with a population of about 75,000. On Tuesday, he said it would be more like Georgia’s “30th biggest county,” than a city.
“It’s so far west, are they gonna be on Alabama time?” Tumlin quipped.
The mayor is also worried about losing talent to the new cities. Bruton said it was likely that new cities would look to poach staff from Cobb’s existing municipalities.
“We've seen this anytime a new city forms, that it's obviously real tough for them because they have to hire people that have experience,” Bruton said. “They can't train on the job, they have to pull people in that already know what they're doing from other areas.”
Tumlin has said he supports Lost Mountain cityhood, even if he thinks the map that was drawn is too big. The city manager emphasized Marietta was not anti-Lost Mountain.
“Obviously we're not against people being able to form a new city if they want to. I mean, we're all part of a city,” Bruton said.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, told the MDJ Saturday he respects Tumlin and considers him a friend. But, “since this issue has received extensive press coverage for a year, I don’t understand why the concerns are only being raised at this late date,” Tippins said.
Still, Tumlin was frustrated at the meeting that “our local delegation left us completely out of the talks.” The mayor and council seemed to expect the referendum to pass, and recognized it was too late to weigh in on the map.
“We found out who's in charge,” Tumlin said. “It’s the great state of Georgia.”
