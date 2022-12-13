The Marietta City Council is set to approve 5% pay raises for all city employees, except those hired within the last six months.
The city plans to fund the raises by increasing the cost of various business license and permit fees.
The council on Monday signaled it planned to approve the raises at its Wednesday meeting. The council first discussed a new round of raises at committee meetings last month. The size of the raises — 5% — was revealed Monday.
Previously, the council adopted near-blanket 3% raises for city employees in April, costing roughly $2.1 million annually. The cost of the new round of raises was not available by press time.
That round of raises went to 97% of city employees — only those who had worked for the city less than a year and those who had reached the maximum pay in their range did not receive a raise.
However, City Manager Bill Bruton told the Journal last month that city staff need further raises in response to rising salaries in other jurisdictions with which Marietta competes for employees.
“These market changes put us in a position where it is important for us to implement additional across the board market increases so that we may continue to retain and recruit exceptional employees,” Bruton said in a November memo to Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin and the council.
In addition to the raises, the city is also changing the classification system for police and fire employees' salaries.
Salaries for public safety employees became a hot-button issue in the city when a group of Marietta firefighters began protesting what they considered unfair pay earlier this year.
Bruton explained that new police officers coming straight from high school would be paid a starting salary of $45,000, but that would increase to $47,600 once they begin training.
New police employees with an associate’s degree or two years of active military service under their belts would make a starting salary of $48,800, he said, while new hires with a bachelor’s degree or four years of active service would receive a base salary of $50,044.
“This is a very competitive move,” Bruton said, adding that the base salary for four-year college graduates or active military service members would be higher than nearby jurisdictions. “Definitely more than Cobb, so that’s a good move for us going forward."
For new firefighters, the first two pay levels – $45,000 for untrained employees and $47,600 for those who have received training – would be the same as the police department.
Bruton noted that applicants with paramedic or firefighter certification who were not working at another fire department prior to hiring would receive a base salary of $48,834.
After six months of training, Bruton said, those recruits would jump to a $50,000 salary.
All employees of the city and the Marietta Board of Lights and Water, the city's utility, will also receive a raise.
The council meets Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta.
