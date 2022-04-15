This week, the Marietta City Council rejected a moratorium on attached townhomes proposed by Councilman Grif Chalfant.
Council members voted 4-3 against the moratorium, with Andy Morris, M. Carlyle Kent, Andre Sims and Joseph Goldstein in the majority.
Chalfant had proposed a moratorium through the end of 2022 on new building applications for attached townhomes. He saw the measure as a way to discourage rental townhomes from being built while giving the city time to review its zoning ordinance and search for a more permanent solution.
“Any attached housing we build becomes very ragged after 20 years. Those rental properties become blighted areas,” Chalfant previously told the MDJ. “What we want to do is try to limit the number of places that can become apartments in the city of Marietta.
Goldstein had been skeptical of the idea since it was first proposed, favoring a case-by-case evaluation of zoning issues rather than a blanket ban on one type of housing.
“I think the moratorium does open up the city to some risk of liability,” Goldstein said at Wednesday’s meeting.
The council for years has been more favorable to low-density, owner-occupied development and discouraging of apartments. The 2020 census shows the city has 44% owner-occupied and 56% rental housing.
Kent said that the city needs more housing, not less, amid skyrocketing home prices.
“The average age of the city is somewhere around 34,” Kent said at the meeting. “And the way the city is growing, it's making it impossible for younger people to afford to buy homes in the city. … If we don't grow the availability of homes for younger people, then the city center will suffer in the process. Because if you look at most other communities, they do have some mixed-use around their downtown area. And that supports the merchants and the city as a whole.”
Two citizens spoke during the public hearing on the issue. Donald Barth, who attends and speaks at most council meetings, said it was “high time” for a moratorium.
“The problem with these townhouses and the way y’all been racing them through is, you're making money for the developer, and you're gonna wind up cleaning up their mess, whether it's 10 years or 20 years down the road,” Barth said.
Marietta resident Eric Bishop, however, argued that attached townhomes are not all rental properties, and that rental properties are not inherently bad for the city.
“I also think that we need to look at, really, what we want the future of Marietta to be. I don't think we can look backwards, I think we need to look forward,” Bishop said. “We see trends throughout the market that are showing denser developments actually, it's becoming more and more preferred. If you look at the city of Alpharetta, you look at Duluth, look at Avondale Estates, look around metro Atlanta, and you'll see that the cities are actually using their zoning codes to improve communities, to create centers.”
(1) comment
In twenty years these will all be rental and it will be Franklin Road everywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.