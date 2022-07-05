MARIETTA — The Marietta City Council took issue with a company's request to change its development plans at a site the firm bought from the city, leading the council to push the request back for a month. One council member called the new plans presented by biotechnology firm MiRus a "bait-and-switch," and the company was given until late July to make changes.
Marietta-based MiRus plans to build its new headquarters at the 6.7-acre site at the corner of Franklin Gateway and South Marietta Parkway. MiRus purchased the property from the city for $5.4 million at the end of last year, planning to build a three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility to house its employees.
Revised plans submitted in May call for a four-story, 50,000-square-foot hotel with 78 rooms — the ground floor would be reserved for retail. The cafe building next door would be one story and occupy 5,400 square feet of space.
MiRus, founded in 2016, develops medical devices and procedural solutions for spinal, orthopedic and structural heart treatments. It is already headquartered in Marietta at an office park on West Oak Parkway, off Sandy Plains Road, but needs space for future growth.
In order to move forward with the new plans, MiRus would need the council to approve three variances:
- A waiver to increase the allowable impervious (hard) surfaces from 65% to 80%;
- A waiver to eliminate the 25-foot residential buffer on the south side of the property (the buffer was previously reduced from 50 feet to 25 feet);
- A waiver to increase the maximum floor area from 99,999 square feet to approximately 155,000 square feet.
The City Council’s three-member Judicial-Legislative Committee, consisting of Andy Morris, Cheryl Richardson and Andre Sims, voted June 29 to unanimously table the proposal for a month amid concerns about the residential buffer, and a desire among officials to solicit public input.
The city purchased the property for $5.8 million in October 2017 with funds from its 2013 redevelopment bond, before selling it to MiRus for a price that was $400,000 less.
The property is the latest site in the Franklin Gateway corridor to be redeveloped through Marietta’s voter-approved $68 million bond, which the city has used to purchase and demolish aging apartment complexes and blighted retail space. To incentivize new investment, the city has cleared the properties and sold them to companies at a reduced price. Other additions to the corridor in recent years include the Atlanta United FC training ground and headquarters and the Home Depot Technology Center.
“This is a little bit different because it was a bargain,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin at the meeting. “... We’re actually reforming the contract that's already been performed.”
Richardson went further, saying the request felt like a “bait-and-switch,” because when the property was sold, MiRus indicated that the southern portion of the property would, if developed, be used to expand its headquarters.
“What that building was going to be, if I remember correctly, was future development (of the MiRus development). Not a completely different business type,” Richardson said. “And so now you're looking at putting a hotel — which is not anything to do with what MiRus does — and you're looking for variances to do it.”
Representatives for MiRus said the firm has always had a vision of some kind of development on the south side of the property, where the hotel and cafe would go.
“If we'd known exactly what we were going to do back then, we would have presented it at that time,” said Alan Williamson, an architect with Harrison Design.
Williamson assured the council that the hotel would be “boutique,” and not an extended-stay hotel, though he said they had not yet secured a “flag” — a term referring to the hotel’s operating brand.
Noah Roth, the chief operating officer of MiRus, told the council that MiRus may end up using the two additional buildings for its own employees, instead of a hotel. The firm currently has 115 staff, and expects that may grow to the 150-200 range in the future. Williamson said there was about a 75% likelihood that, if approved, the plans before council would be the final product that gets built.
“Sounds like they can’t make up their mind,” said Councilman Grif Chalfant. “They may want to build it, they may not.”
Council members took issue with the variance to remove the 25-foot residential buffer on the southwestern part of the property. Normally, a 50-foot buffer would be required — the council has already approved reducing that to 25 feet. City code requires a buffer due to single-family townhomes being built on a neighboring property.
City staff noted that due to a retention pond on the townhomes property, only one of the townhomes would back up directly to the MiRus property.
Given the retention pond, “I don't see that we're really building on top of the townhomes,” Roth said.
Williamson said there have not been conversations with the developer of those homes about removing the buffer. Richardson said approving the variance would break a promise made to the townhome builder.
“I’ll tell you what gives me heartburn is … the townhouses there, telling them that this is what the buffer was going to be for their townhouses, and they rely on that when they build their townhouses and they design their townhouses,” Chalfant said. “That’s where I got a little problem with it.”
In tabling the matter for a month, Morris advised MiRus to reach out to the townhome builder to get their input, and to continue working on the plans with city staff.
While the council is not legally required to have a public hearing on the revised plans, council members and the mayor seemed interested in holding one anyway.
“We want a good development,” Tumlin said. “It’s just, there's a devil in the details. But I think we ought to consider this going forward as a public hearing.”
This is a bad project. A boutique hotel ! It will end up just another police nightmare. Keep the 50 foot buffer . If they want to build a headquarters for their business, fine but don’t try to add these surprises.
