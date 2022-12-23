The Marietta City Council approved 5% pay raises for most city employees at a special called meeting Thursday.
City Manager Bill Bruton said the raises will cost the city $2.1 million annually, to be funded by increases in various licensing and permit fees also approved by the council Thursday.
Councilman Johnny Walker confirmed that the council voted unanimously (7-0) to approve the raises, which will apply to all city employees except those hired within the last six months.
"It was a great night, and the city staff definitely deserves that," Walker told the MDJ Friday.
Previously, the council adopted near-blanket raises for city employees in April, costing roughly $2.1 million annually. The size of those raises ranged depending on the position, but nearly all staff received at least a raise of at least 3%
For example, starting pay for police and fire positions increased by 9%, while salaries for entry-level sanitation and grounds workers increased by 15%.
The April round of raises went to 97% of city employees — only those who had worked for the city less than a year and those who had reached the maximum pay in their range did not receive a raise.
However, Bruton told the Journal last month that city staff need further raises in response to rising salaries in other jurisdictions with which Marietta competes for employees.
“These market changes put us in a position where it is important for us to implement additional across the board market increases so that we may continue to retain and recruit exceptional employees,” Bruton said in a November memo to Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin and the council.
