The Marietta City Council is considering harsher penalties for violations of its noise ordinance, including steeper fines and possible jail time.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent brought the issue to the council in January after hearing complaints from constituents.
“When you look at the original ordinance, it has no teeth in it,” Kent told the MDJ.
Under the current ordinance, the first two violations of the noise ordinance within a 12-month period are met with warnings. On the third offense within a 12-month period, there is a minimum fine of $250. Fines increase from there — a $500 minimum fine for a fourth offense and a maximum fine of $1,000 for fifth or further offenses.
In order for the city to fine offenders, the city prosecutor must take the offender to municipal court.
“If we're going to spend the money to send a police officer out there with calibration equipment to calibrate, take police time and then put it on the court docket for a hearing … Then it ought to be, just my opinion, there ought to be some compensation back to the city and some way of deterring it from continuing,” Kent said at a January committee meeting.
At that January meeting, city staff presented proposed changes to the enforcement procedures. Under the new ordinance, the first violation would allow a fine up to $1,000 and/or six months in prison. Subsequent offenses would carry the same potential punishment.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein was concerned that the new proposed ordinance was too harsh, saying the first offense should still be met with a warning.
“People may not be aware … say you have a party or a quinceanera, or something else relatively minor … I think that the first one should not be a fine, it should be a warning,” Goldstein said at the January meeting.
Goldstein also took issue with the removal of language about the number of violations within a 12-month period. Currently, the escalating scale of punishment resets after a 12-month period lapses.
Under the new proposed ordinance, if someone violates the ordinance once, then violates it again several years later, the second violation would not be treated as an initial violation.
Given the disagreements, in January the council agreed to reexamine the issue at a later date and consider other options. At a February committee meeting, Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson called for the issue to be tabled again, saying she wanted to meet with the city prosecutor, so it was pushed back for another month.
The council will discuss the issue again at its committee meetings Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.
