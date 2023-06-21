Marietta Gone With the Wind

From left: Lauren Blinn, Sarah Kottmeyer, Blake Cauthen and Brittany Trambauer-Smith of the Aces & Eights nonprofit enjoy the Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum’s Grand Reopening BBQ at Brumby Hall and Gardens earlier this month.

3% Auto Rental Tax

Organizaton Request Award
Strand Theatre $105,825 $55,714
GA Metro Dance Theatre $25,000 $17,571
Georgia Symphony Orchestra $25,000 $17,836
Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art $95,000 $69,929
Marietta History Center $160,000 $160,000
Marietta Square Branding Project $21,500 $14,571
The Georgia Ballet $20,000 $11,357
Brumby Hall & Gardens/Gone With the Wind Museum $67,000 $67,429
Cobb Landmarks $50,000 $27,929
Marietta Arts Council $12,000 $12,521
Marietta Fire Museum $15,000 $15,000
Old Zion Heritage Museum $12,000 $16,929
Marietta Educational Gardens $5,000 $6,429
Marietta Theatre Company $20,000 $14,571
Lemon Street Classic, Inc. $35,000 $19,000
City Staff Request - City Services $195,742 $196,350
NAACP Juneteenth event $10,000 $13,429
Brumby Gardens capital request N/A $13,500
TOTAL $874,067 $750,065

8% Hotel/motel tax

Organization Request Award
Marietta Visitors Bureau $390,000 $390,000
Lease of Welcome Center $19,669 $19,669
City Staff Marketing Request $25,000 $35,000
TOTAL $434,669 $444,669
