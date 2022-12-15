Schmidt Pond, pictured here, is a catch and release fishing site on 20 acres of land owned by the county that Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin proposed the city purchase from Cobb County for a new city park.
MARIETTA — The City Council Wednesday night unanimously approved allocating the the majority of the city's remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds for a pair of new parks.
Marietta received roughly $11 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and had already allocated portions of it for a new public safety training center ($3 million), replacing a water tower ($2 million), affordable housing ($820,000), wellness initiatives for public safety employees ($355,000), repairs to a fire station ($325,000) and the Cobb Veterans Memorial ($50,000).
The city has broad discretion over the use of the ARPA funds. Wednesday's vote puts $1 million of the remaining funds toward capping a 57-acre landfill on Merritt Road, behind Lockheed Elementary, to build a new city park.
Another $2 million will be offered to Cobb County for 20 acres of park land at Anderson and Burnt Hickory roads, west of Kennesaw Mountain.
In October, Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin recommended the city consider purchasing the land off Burnt Hickory Road from the county, which includes Schmidt Pond, a catch-and-release fishing site. Marietta would then turn the land into a city park.
At the council's committee meetings on Nov. 29, Tumlin again brought up the prospect that a future attempt to incorporate a city of Lost Mountain in west Cobb could mean Cobb would be forced to sell the Anderson Road land at a far cheaper price.
Under state law, county parkland can be purchased by new cities at $100 per acre. The proposal for a city of Lost Mountain was rejected by voters in May, along with proposals for cities of East Cobb and Vinings.
Tumlin said in November the county could be motivated to sell the land to Marietta "because cityhood might raise its beautiful head again."
Should the county reject Marietta's offer, the $2 million would return to the city's COVID relief fund.
In addition to the $3 million allocated for park development, the council allocated roughly $500,000 in remaining ARPA funds to be split among its seven wards for council members to use as they decide. Another $112,000 was put toward replacement of outdated fire department equipment.
