Ministers from five downtown Marietta churches will lead congregants in a week-long Holy Week series of worship services.
All of the services will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 189 Church Street in Marietta. Services will go on from 12:15-12:40 p.m., followed by free soup and sandwiches at the church.
“As a sign of our mutual need and common Savior, let us join together with our brothers and sister from other local churches and share our love for Jesus Christ during this Holy Week,” Rev. Joe Evans, senior pastor at First Presbyterian, said. “Please invite your neighbors and friends to attend as we share our journey to the Cross together.”
The schedule for the services, speakers and musicians are as follows:
Monday, April 11: Rev. Joe Evans of First Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, April 12: Rev. Eric Beckham, Zion Baptist Church
Wednesday, April 13: Music Recital with the Church Street Strings
Thursday, April 14: Dr. Julie Boone, First United Methodist
Friday, April 15: Dr. Bill Ross, First Baptist Church
First Presbyterian Church Marietta, voted Best in Cobb for the fourth year in a row, offers Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Online viewers can watch the 11 a.m. service each Sunday at www.fpcmarietta.org or on Facebook at FPC Marietta.
