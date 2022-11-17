A Marietta church will kick off a new digital literacy program for formerly incarcerated people on Saturday, and the program has a major tech company attached to it.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Google through the Grow with Google Fund for Justice Impacted Communities, which the Rev. Dr. Sammie Dow, the church's senior pastor, said will aim to engage more than 2,000 people around Marietta and Cobb over the next two years.
"With the help of organizations across the country, we’re equipping formerly incarcerated and justice-impacted people with critical digital skills they can use to get a job or start a business," Google said of the $4 million fund it launched in June.
Pleasant Grove’s program will begin Saturday with the “Digitize Your Day” seminar at 12:30 p.m. The seminar will introduce participants to the program and the digital skills necessary to everyday living.
Dow told the MDJ the program will serve as a resource for people impacted by the justice system, empowering them to acquire digital skills post-incarceration. He said the program will also enable the church to establish its own workforce development and training center, with the hope that it will help close digital literacy gaps and serve as a launchpad for participants to gain employment or promotions in their jobs.
“For us as a church, the pandemic really highlighted the necessity for a strong technological infrastructure,” Dow said.
He noted that, beyond having that infrastructure in place, it is also about ensuring that parishioners know how to leverage that technology for their own benefit. He used the example of the transition from a paper Sunday bulletin to a weekly emailed newsletter to demonstrate the necessity for programs like the Google partnership.
He added that there are those who will require greater support because they were previously incarcerated.
"We want to be a partner in helping those who need additional support there, but also recognizing that technology becomes a barrier for those who have been impacted by the justice system," Dow said.
Dow said the new program is just one part of a robust set of partnerships the church has in place to support the community, including one with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
"Now we have the opportunity to say to you, 'We're not just helping to meet a physical need, but we're also helping to meet a need that can impact your life in so many other ways,' so the Google program really was an amazing fit for us," Dow said.
According to Google, Pleasant Grove is one of 67 organizations “that have a proven track record of supporting justice-impacted communities and have the capacity to provide digital skills training at scale.”
Saturday’s “Digitize Your Day” seminar will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 566 Whitlock Ave NW in Marietta.
