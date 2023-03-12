MARIETTA — Frankly, my dear, Marietta’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum is back like it never left.
That’s thanks to Vicki Rogers, who for about 40 years has been a prolific collector of memorabilia from Margaret Mitchell’s acclaimed 1936 novel and the 1939 film.
She donated roughly 1,000 pieces of her collection totaling more than 6,000 items to Marietta for its Gone With the Wind Museum, housed in Brumby Hall and Gardens. The rest is in her “Gone With the Wind” Remembered Museum in Cleburne, Texas.
“I read the book when I was in high school, and fell in love with the book, not so much the movie, I’m more of a book fan,” Rogers said. “Then, I don’t know, I just got the bug, I met a lot of people when I went to Atlanta to visit the Margaret Mitchell house, I met a lot of other collectors and just started collecting.”
The infusion of items back into the museum came after Dr. Christopher Sullivan, another major “GWTW” collector, decided to sell his collection after displaying it in Marietta for nearly two decades.
Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton said the museum closed last fall after Sullivan’s collection was removed, but it was restored to its glory thanks to Vicki Rogers and her husband, Mike Rogers. Now, it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, with a grand opening slated for Saturday, May 13.
“They’ve definitely been a big supporter of our previous museum,” Bruton said, adding he was excited for their contributions bringing it back to life.
On Friday, the city hosted a ribbon cutting with Vicki and Mike Rogers, as well as city officials and other “Windys” — super fans of the novel and film.
Acclaimed in its own right, the David O. Selznick-produced film won eight competitive and two honorary Academy Awards out of 13 nominations, a record at the time. Adjusted for inflation, it is still the highest grossing movie of all time.
Selina Sorrow, a Powder Springs resident who has her own personal collection of more than 3,500 “GWTW” items, was not going to miss the first look at the new exhibit.
“This has been a really nice place to come for history,” she said.
Sorrow has been a longtime friend of Vicki Rogers, connected by their “GWTW” passion and she is thrilled by the new collection.
“I hope a lot of people come, I hope they visit here, and any time they see me here, I’ll talk their head off,” Sorrow said.
Jan Galyen of Woodstock, another “Windy” since she was five years old thanks first to the movie (though she, too, prefers the book), is “ecstatic” about the new exhibit.
What does it mean to her?
“Everything,” Galyen said. “I think it keeps our history alive. It’s something that I feel this area needs to capitalize on.”
Highlights of the collection on display include a jacket worn by Rhett Butler (played by Clark Gable), the mourning bonnet worn by Scarlett O’Hara (played by Vivien Leigh) and David O. Selznick’s humidor that the Vicki and Mike Rogers won in an auction over late singer Michael Jackson’s brother, Tito Jackson (Michael Jackson was a David O. Selznick collector, not a “Windy,” Mike Rogers clarified).
Vicki Rogers said she will rotate in Marietta’s museum different pieces from her expansive collection over time.
“I feel very privileged that I was asked to do this, that I was entrusted with this, because I know that Brumby Hall is very respected here, so I wanted to do a good job for them and make them proud,” Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.