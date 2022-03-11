As bombs level schools and apartment buildings just 700 miles south — about the distance from Marietta to Miami — Cobb brothers Nick, 21, and Alec Kozicki, 29, who are studying in Estonia, say life there carries on.
“I mean, we are worried about (Russian aggression),” Nick, a graduate of Hillgrove High School and student at Kennesaw State University, said in a phone interview this week, “but we don’t go about our day wondering if we’re going to be alive tomorrow.”
Bordered by Scandinavia to the north, Poland to the south and Russia to the east, Estonia is home to 1.3 million people. Its independence is recent. It declared its independence from the Russian Empire Feb. 24, 1918, but was invaded by the Soviet Union 22 years later. Estonia’s independence was restored when the Soviet Union dissolved, in 1991.
Estonians celebrate their country’s independence Feb. 24. On that day this year, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and Alec was in the streets of Tartu, the second-largest city in Estonia. A Hillgrove graduate and PhD student at the University of Tartu, Alec had brought his camera to capture moments of Estonian patriotism and solidarity with Ukraine, as some who had gathered to celebrate also brought signs to express their opposition to Russia’s invasion.
“Estonians were celebrating their independence, but at the same time, they were protesting for Ukraine,” Alec said. “It was very interesting to see their willingness to stand up for another country, even on a day that’s based around Estonian nationalism.”
Estonian friends fear that history will repeat itself and that their country could be one that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to invade next, Nick said.
“That’s the big question, but it just depends on what happens in Ukraine,” he said. “(Putin) didn’t expect this much of a struggle in trying to take over the country … but if he does take Ukraine, I mean, there’s potential the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) might be next.”
Nevertheless, the brothers aren’t made to feel as if they are right next door to danger. In Estonia, people aren’t bombarded by news like Americans are, Alec said.
“It’s not like the war (between Ukraine and Russia) is constantly all around us. It really is up to you to take the initiative to see what’s happening, so I try to watch news from all over the globe just to see how the war is portrayed by different media outlets to get a better understanding of what is actually happening.”
Estonians, meanwhile, “are still going about their days as usual,” Nick said. “They’ve been invaded by Russia before, so they have always been skeptical of Russian aggression.”
Estonia and most neighboring countries are now members of NATO, the U.S.-led military alliance, Nick added. Were Russia to invade a NATO country, the other NATO members would be forced to come to its defense, raising the specter of nuclear war.
Born and raised in Cobb County, Alec and Nick attended Hickory Hills and Cheatham elementary schools, respectively, before attending Lovinggood Middle School and Hillgrove High. Besides Alec’s four years at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, moving to Estonia was the brothers’ first time living outside Cobb.
According to Nick, he and Alec’s parents, — Richard Kozicki, a Marietta Realtor and pilot for Quikrete, and Maria Kozicki, a Cobb flight coordinator, both of whom live in Marietta — are more worried about the situation than he and his brother are.
“I just feel like they’re watching so much Fox News and NBC and such,” he said. “There’s only so much stress you can put on yourself at the end of the day, but we’re their children, of course, so they have a right to be worried.”
While Richard Kozicki worries about his sons being overseas during a time of hostility in eastern Europe, he remains happy for them and is reassured by the strong bond his sons share.
“Putin is a nutcase,” he said. “You have got to have a bag packed and ready to go at a moment’s notice because you don’t know what he’ll do next. However, you have got to live your life, and brothers protect brothers. I’m glad they get to be over there, and we are proud of them.”
Alec first went to Estonia in 2019 to begin working on his master’s thesis in Tartu after graduating from Coastal Carolina. He is now a PhD student studying semiotics at the University of Tartu.
“(Estonia) was the best choice for me because of the cost of living and the quality of the experience,” he said. “You just have to experience it to see how it is different from the U.S. I’ve kind of been all over the place in terms of universities, but then I discovered semiotics, and that’s why I’m here.”
Semiotics is the study of signs and symbols and how they are used or interpreted. Some examples include traffic signs, emojis and company logos.
Nick is studying international relations at Kennesaw State and began studying abroad in Estonia with his brother in August of 2021. He has been working on mastering the Russian language, and Estonia is home to many Russian speakers and ethnically Russian people, which has provided him with opportunities to immerse himself in the language.
During their free time, the brothers roam around the city, take photos, film with their drone and make video content exploring the culture of Estonia for Alec’s upcoming website.
Alec has always enjoyed indulging his creative side, and Estonia allows him plenty of opportunity to do that, he said.
“In Estonia, there’s a lot of artistic aspects to the city, so, you know, as someone who researches cultural texts, it’s a good place to just walk outside and go talk to people about what they think a statue means or what a building’s design actually represents,” he said. “There is so much history that’s surrounding the town, you know, like the house we’re currently in right now was built in 1774.”
Despite tension in Europe following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and the threat of Russian invasions elsewhere across the continent, Alec said he enjoys the quality of life in Estonia and wants to stay.
“I’ll try to make it my permanent residence,” he said. “I have two more years before I can apply for citizenship and everything.”
Nick has to return to Kennesaw State to finish his senior year, but he would like to make his way back to Estonia in the future.
“I’m looking into coming back here for a master’s degree at the (University of Tartu),” he said. “Their program is really good and it’s a great fit for me here.”
