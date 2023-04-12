MARIETTA — The dirt at 37 Griggs St. has been loosened, and a first-of-its-kind affordable housing project for city and school employees kicked off with a groundbreaking Wednesday.
The partnership between the city, its school district and Habitat for Humanity was made possible by the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds. The project is the first of its kind in the metro area, according to Jessica Gill, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NW Atlanta.
Each of the six homes will be available exclusively to city and Marietta School District employees and cost the purchaser no more than $250,000. The council’s decision to build the homes resulted from a desire to offer employees a chance to live where they work at an affordable price.
Habitat will build the first three houses in 2023, with construction on the house at 37 Griggs St. beginning June 3. Construction on two more, at 609 and 617 Frasier St., will begin Sept. 9. In 2024, construction will begin on houses at 136 and 144 Hedges St. and 106 Griggs St.
“What it does, it supports the people that make us great,” said Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin. “Whether they work for our police or fire, whether they work for the city, whether they work for … the Marietta Board of Education, it’s an opportunity to have these great people that serve us day to day to live with us. It makes a great community.”
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said he was in a school on Tuesday and ran into a teacher who said she had driven by 37 Griggs St. and was excited to see prep happening for the groundbreaking.
“She said, ‘I live on that street, and I cannot wait to welcome someone to our community, someone who walks up and down this street with her family and with her son, someone who wears blue, someone who believes they’re a part of a community, too, that is so very special.’”
The home has particular significance for the valued member of the Marietta community who moves into it, Rivera said.
“It also is symbolic and significant to every single person in this community that we can do things that truly are special, different and better,” he added.
Last September, the Marietta City Council unanimously approved allocating $500,000 to the collaboration with Habitat.
Gill had waited a long time for the day of the groundbreaking to come.
“It feels unbelievable, to be able to be a part of something like this that is so new and offer up city workers a home where they can have their families grow and be able to not have to drive as far,” Gill said. “I feel very proud of this project, it’s probably the best project that we’ve done to date since I’ve been at Habitat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.