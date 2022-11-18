Marietta used bookstore Book Nook will close, according to a letter written by the store's owners.
"Although we have enjoyed serving our loyal customers, we, along with thousands of other bookstores across America, can no longer make ends meet," the letter reads.
Before shuttering, the Marietta Book Nook on Roswell Road is discounting nearly everything in its stock by 50% every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the rest of November. The store will not be open on other days.
The letter does not specify an end date for the sale or an ultimate closing date.
Trade credits will still be accepted at the other Book Nook locations in Decatur and Lilburn.
Some items are exempt from the 50% off discount: comics, graphic novels, and premium items, which will be identified by a star sticker. Everything else is half off.
The Book Nook had been temporarily closed to customers for about a month because of a change in management, according to the store's manager, Alexa Dunford. Dunford was not sure what caused the change.
During that time, staff have been reorganizing the shelves to prepare for the sale.
Last week, prior to the letter, Dunford was hopeful that the store would remain open.
"I think that we're going to see how the sale goes and then probably, potentially, pending approval, consider reopening for business in January," Dunford said.
The book store has been a staple of Marietta's used book market since 1973.
Dunford said she has been coming to the story since she was a girl, for more than 20 years.
"When people hear the store is closing it is this sort of crestfallen look of heartbreak," Dunford said.
Long-time customer Vern Wilks of Marietta said she has always found good books there.
"For me, it's just so calming coming to find some books," Wilks said. "I'd like to be able to come back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.