A Marietta man will serve eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to molesting a child he was babysitting.
Jose Cordero, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation, prosecutors said. Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill sentenced him last week to 20 years, eight to be served in prison.
According to prosecutors, on June 23, 2019, an 11-year-old girl told her parents that Cordero, a family friend who babysat her, had been molesting her.
“Cordero was a grandfather figure to her. He would often look after her while her parents were working,” the Cobb District Attorney’s office said in a news release.
Cordero molested the girl on more than one occasion, prosecutors said.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit investigated the case, and the prosecution team was led by Cobb County Assistant District Attorneys Kristen Judd and Dallas Cox.
“This young lady saw the Defendant as a grandfather,” Judd said in the release. “He groomed her from a young age and violated her and her family’s trust. She courageously came forward and prepared to testify about what happened to her in front of 14 strangers and in front of her molester. Hopefully, the Defendant’s last-minute acceptance of responsibility will provide her with some semblance of closure to move forward.”
