MARIETTA — The Marietta City Council Wednesday adopted an overhaul of its ordinance governing “adult establishments,” including strip clubs and sex shops, amid an ongoing legal fight to close a local sex shop.
The legislation, unveiled just last week, adds new hurdles for adult businesses, namely the requirement of a special “adult establishment license” for such businesses, as well as licensing requirements for employees.
Council members approved the ordinance unanimously in a 7-0 vote, and also voted to waive a second vote, which would normally be required to occur at the next month’s meeting.
Aside from city attorney Daniel White announcing a small revision to the ordinance’s final draft, city officials did not discuss the ordinance before voting.
According to White, the new ordinance came after discussions last month where council members indicated they wanted to update the city’s sex shop laws, which hadn’t been altered in more than two decades. Those talks occurred behind closed doors during an executive session to discuss pending litigation. The draft ordinance was unveiled ahead of Monday’s council work session.
The city is in the midst of two lawsuits in two courts against Tokyo Valentino, a sex shop located on Cobb Parkway across from the Marietta Diner.
While White has said the ordinance was altered to modernize the city's code, he also said the new rules would “change some of the issues that can be raised in both cases.”
And Scott Bergthold, a Chattanooga-based attorney who specializes in helping localities crack down on sexually oriented businesses, told the council Monday the ordinance was similar to one adopted by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners last year. Bergthold was enlisted by both Cobb and Marietta to rewrite their sex shop laws. Cobb’s rewrite of its ordinance helped the county successfully shut down a Tokyo Valentino location in east Cobb.
The council voted to suspend the Marietta location’s business license in the summer of 2020, but the store has remained open. Tokyo Valentino is appealing the decision in Cobb County Superior Court and has also filed a federal lawsuit against the city on constitutional, free speech grounds.
In the Cobb case, Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. In the federal case, Judge Amy Totenberg has asked the parties to file motions for summary judgment by Aug. 23. If a judgment isn’t reached, the case would go to trial, White has said.
Bergthold told the council the new legislation treads “a well-worn path in the case law for what cities can and cannot do,” in order to hold up in court. While the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that cities can’t ban sexually oriented businesses outright, it can regulate them to prevent negative “secondary effects.”
Citing a long list of studies and legal precedents, the ordinance says adult establishments are associated with property crimes, human trafficking, prostitution, potential spread of disease, lewdness, public indecency, drug use, blight, sexual assault and others.
Provisions
While the ordinance adopted Wednesday primarily focuses on licensing, White said a separate measure dealing with zoning restrictions will be considered next month.
The new ordinance includes a host of reasons the city can deny the special license, including if the business or its operator has been subject to certain legal actions in recent years, and if the applicant misrepresented the nature of the business when setting up shop.
Also new are restrictions on a sex shop’s hours, occupancy, lighting, store configuration, building materials and more.
The city’s previous ordinance already banned adult establishments from serving alcohol, restricted them to certain zoning categories, and prevented them from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools, libraries and parks. Under the new law, a sex shop cannot be within 500 feet of another adult establishment.
Background
Last summer, a Cobb Superior Court judge ordered the closure of the east Cobb Tokyo Valentino store, citing violations of county ordinance, after Cobb rewrote its sex shop code to increase restrictions.
County officials had accused Tokyo Valentino owner Michael Morrison of applying for a business license under the guise of operating a normal clothing store, without disclosing the business would be a sex shop. More than 3,000 people signed a petition opposing the east Cobb store in 2020, when the store’s sexual nature became public.
The Marietta store faced a similar backlash upon opening, but has remained in business the past two years as litigation stalled.
