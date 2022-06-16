The Marietta City Council has approved its roughly $392 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which runs from July of this year through June of next year.
Council members approved the budget unanimously at their regular meeting this month. The budget includes a lower total millage rate and a 7.9% increase in the general fund over the previous year’s budget.
Also included in the budget are raises of at least 3% for nearly all staff, to the tune of $2.1 million annually. The raises were approved in April following a pay study, and went into effect May 1, and are incorporated into next year’s budget.
In fiscal 2023, the city’s general fund is projected to rake in and spend $68.3 million, an increase of about $5 million, or 7.9%, from the previous year’s budget.
The general fund is the main operating fund of the city and is used to pay for normal operations such as police, fire, public works, parks and recreation. In contrast to restricted funds, which can only be used to pay for certain things, the general fund is discretionary.
The 7.9% general fund budget increase from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2023 is more than double the increase approved a year ago, when the general fund budget increased by about $2 million, or 3.4%.
Under the new budget, the city’s total millage rate is declining from 4.992 mills to 4.817 mills. The general fund millage rate of 2.788 mills is remaining the same, as it has since 2003. The cemetery millage rate of .079 mills is also static.
The city’s debt service millage rate, however, is being reduced from 2.125 mills to 1.95 mills.
The city has no plans to reduce services, per city staff. The total number of employees will be reduced by one position.
“Staff’s done a wonderful job, all the departments, of managing the budget over the last couple of years, when it’s been pretty tough, telling them they actually were having to take cuts instead of increases,” City Manager Bill Bruton said at a work session this month, referencing cuts made during the pandemic that have since been restored.
Under the budget, the city’s total budget for all funds is increasing by about $20 million (5.3%), from $372.4 million in fiscal 2022 to $392.4 million in fiscal 2023.
This year’s budget includes $7.5 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act — the council has wide discretion over use of the funds. The city expects to receive a total of $11.1 million in ARPA funds, but only plans to spend $7.5 million of it in the next year.
Property taxes will fund 20.4% of the general fund budget for the next fiscal year. The largest source of cash, however, comes from revenue transfers from the Marietta Board of Lights and Water, the city’s municipal utility company. The city will take $14.25 million from BLW coffers, representing 20.9% of the general fund. A longstanding revenue source for the city, the BLW transfers represented 21.9% of the previous year’s general fund.
The city has not forecast any water or power rate increases, per staffers.
“As you may be aware, we typically make those decisions at mid-year, when we have a better idea of what our wholesale costs are going to be, if there’s going to be increases for water sewer,” said Patina Brown, deputy finance director. “And we typically build that into the budget at that time.”
Expenses
When it comes to general fund spending, police will receive the largest share, with 28.9% of the budget. Public safety represents the majority of city spending, as the fire department comes second, at 22.5%.
Other departments that are set to receive large portions of the general fund are public works (14.9%) and parks and recreation (7.1%).
Tourism grants OK’d
In other business, the council approved nearly some $958,000 in tourism grants this month.
About $600,000 will go directly to groups like Cobb Landmarks, the Marietta History Center, the Strand Theatre and others. The remaining $359,000 heads toward marketing efforts for the city, with the Marietta Visitors Bureau getting the lion’s share.
The allocation was higher than last year’s tourism grants, when the city gave out about $929,000.
Grants for the organizations are funded through the city’s 3% auto rental tax, while grants for the visitors bureau, Marietta Welcome Center lease, and a marketing allocation for city staff are funded with an 8% hotel/motel tax.
The largest organizational line item is from city staff, whose allocation is set at $185,000, slightly down from $191,000 last year. Those funds typically go to staffing festivals like Chalktoberfest, Taste of Marietta, and Fourth of July festivities.
The full list of proposed allocations is as follows:
Organizations:
- City Staff Request — City Services: $185,000
- The Earl Smith Strand Theatre: $39,000
- GA Metro Dance Theatre: $15,000
- Georgia Symphony Orchestra: $11,000
- Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art: $58,500
- Marietta History Center: $160,000
- Marietta Square Branding Project: $4,500
- The Georgia Ballet: $7,000
- Brumby Hall & Gardens/Gone With The Wind Museum: $67,000
- Cobb Landmarks: $18,000
- Marietta Arts Council: $9,000
- Atlanta Lyric Theatre: $8,000
- Marietta Fire Museum: $12,000
- TBD: $5,000
- TOTAL: $599,000
MARKETING
- Marietta Visitors Bureau: $320,000
- Lease of Welcome Center: $19,096
- City Staff Marketing Request: $20,000
TOTAL: $359,096
