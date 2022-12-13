A developer’s request to build 600 homes in Marietta has stalled as the city and Cobb County head for arbitration led by a state agency.
To pave the way for the development, Beazer Homes is asking Marietta to annex roughly 170 acres of land around Laura Lake Road, nestled between Bells Ferry Road and I-575, into the city. Cobb is objecting to the annexation based on the proposed density of the development, which exceeds the allowable density under county code.
Rusty Roth, Marietta’s director of development, told the Marietta City Council Monday that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received the county’s objection and will be forming an arbitration panel to settle the dispute.
Roth told the Journal the council will not consider Beazer’s request until the arbitration is resolved.
According to the DCA, the arbitration panel is composed of four elected officials, two from the county and two from the city, as well as one academic. All members of the panel are appointed by the DCA.
The county requested the arbitration panel, which is convened to decide the case, and then disbanded.
The panel's decisions concentrate on how the annexation would impact the county and whether the county has been consistent in its response to the request, according to the DCA.
“The panel is not authorized to approve or deny any particular annexation proposal, but may decide to attach zoning, land use or density conditions to the property in question, which will remain in force for two years," the DCA's website reads.
The panel's decision will be binding for both the city and county, though either can appeal the decision in court, per the DCA.
City attorney Daniel White told the council that it did not need to delay the agenda items connected to the Beazer request, which include annexation, rezoning and a code amendment, to a later date. Instead, the request would be put on hold until arbitration is complete, at which time the council could return to it, following the resolution.
In the meantime, White explained, the items could be removed from the agenda for Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
“I think you remove it until the arbitration process is resolved one way or the other,” White said.
(1) comment
The last thing the city needs is more apartments which is what these townhomes will represent in a few years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.