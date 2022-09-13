The Marietta City Council is expected to give final approval Wednesday to an affordable housing initiative for city staff.
Through the program, the city will donate city-owned lots to Habitat for Humanity, which will build six homes priced around $200,000 and available only to employees of the city or Marietta City Schools.
The council stood behind the initiative, initially budgeted at $500,000 and now set to cost $820,000, at its Monday work session. The council is set to approve the item at its meeting Wednesday evening after placing it on the consent agenda.
The six lots being considered for the houses are located on Frasier, Hedges and Griggs streets. They are lots the city owns that are already zoned for single-family homes.
The initiative’s increased price is due to restrictions on the original purchases of four of the six city-owned properties to be used for the program, said Daniel Cummings, Marietta’s economic development manager.
The $820,000 for the initiative will come from the roughly $11 million the city received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In other business Monday, the council approved a down payment assistance plan that will partner Marietta with the Housing Authority of Cobb County, adding city funds to those the authority already provides to Cobb home buyers. That initiative remained priced at $250,000, the amount initially proposed by city staff at last month’s committee meetings.
Through the program, general city and city schools employees would receive $10,000 toward home payment assistance, while city public safety employees would receive $15,000.
