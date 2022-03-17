MARIETTA — A tearful Anthony Hinton harkened back to the nearly three decades he spent locked up for two murders, convictions of which he was later exonerated. In front of students at The Walker School this week, Hinton recalled the day he was arrested, the pain of spending almost 30 years behind bars and the need to improve the American justice system.
Hinton, 65, was wrongly convicted of murdering two Birmingham, Alabama fast-food workers in 1985 and spent 28 years on death row. Since being acquitted in 2015, he has toured the country and world, sharing his experience. Hinton urged students to recognize the inconsistencies of a system that took nearly three decades of his life.
"I'm here today to tell you that as young people, you need to start paying more attention to this corrupt system," Hinton said. "I'm here to tell you that the system is not working the way it was designed to."
In the seven years since he has been released, Hinton said the state of Alabama had not compensated him for his time spent, nor has he been apologized to by the men who detained and incarcerated him.
"Have they not compensated me because of the color of my skin?" Hinton asked hundreds of students in attendance. "Where is my justice? How is it that I can spend 30 years in a cage and no one would have the decency to say, 'I'm sorry'?"
Hinton recalled the moment officers detained him, and the five things they said would convict him when he asked why he was being arrested.
"'No 1, you are Black. No. 2, a white man is going to say you shot him. No. 3, you have white prosecutors. No. 4, you're going to have a white judge. And No. 5, you're going to have an all-white jury,'" Hinton said.
After years of appealing the case while on death row, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously voted to overturn his murder conviction after ruling that his attorney gave him deficient representation. Alabama then dropped all charges against him.
"The state of Alabama knew I was innocent," Hinton said. "They had every intention to execute me for a crime I didn't commit. I went before 14 judges in Alabama, and all of them refused to do the right thing."
During his early years behind bars, Hinton felt supported by his mother, Buhlar Hinton, of whom he spoke with reverence. Hinton's mother passed in 2002, 13 years before he was exonerated.
Hinton remembers the mixed feelings he had on April 3, 2015, when he was released without his mother there to greet him.
"It is tough when the one person that you know loves you unconditionally is no longer there," he said. "I'm not over the fact that my mother wasn't there, but I have to get on with my life, and I truly believe my mom was proud of me, and she is in heaven saying, 'That's my boy.'"
Several students in attendance called Hinton's speech "powerful."
"I found motivation in his story... I'm going through some trials, and I'm looking for motivation," Raphael Grand-Pierre, a junior at The Walker School, said. "His story gives me the courage to keep going through my fights and battles. So I asked him what he did to keep going."
Other students remarked how his wrongful conviction inspired them to make a difference in the legal field.
"I want to pursue a career in the law and be a public defender or something along those lines. So it gives me more motivation to pursue that career path as I leave high school," senior Allie Gaudion said. "I think it's really important to hold the system accountable for the terrible, terrible results that it has had."
One student, senior Isaac Williams, who wants to be a lawyer, said Hinton's speech reinvigorated his passion for pursuing the law and making the change.
"It made me so upset, and I wasn't even living his life story," Williams said. "Also, as an 18-year-old Black male living in America, living in the South, it is scary to know what happened to him could easily happen to me, so I just want to change the system and make it better."
After being exonerated, Hinton published a memoir called "The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row," of which he signed copies for students after his speech. The book was selected for Oprah's Book Club and is a New York Times bestseller. Hinton's life was also profiled in the 2019 movie "Just Mercy."
At the end of his talk, Hinton left students with a word of advice on how they should live their lives.
"It is not about how much money you're going to make," Hinton said. "You will be judged by your willingness to be here. You will be judged by the love that you have for your fellow man."
