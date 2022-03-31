Esteban Marin, the owner of MamiTaco, wanted to bring something new and exciting to Marietta's Mexican food scene.
"If you look around, everything we are doing is completely different from anything else in Marietta. I don't think there's anything like this," Marin said.
The restaurant is set to open in the coming weeks and is located on Whitlock Avenue near Marietta High School, in the Burnt Hickory Village Shopping Center, on the same property of the former Loco Willys. The property was taken over by Marin and his business partner, Alfredo Martinez, in late 2021 after he drove up and saw a for lease sign in the business center.
With a modern interior design featuring a bar and dining tables, and a semi-covered patio area, the restaurant offers different tequilas, mezcal, drafts and a menu featuring a lot of traditional Mexican seafood. Marin feels like it stands out from the crowd.
"A lot of stuff you get here is Tex-Mex. Typically it's burritos and stuff like that, and we just wanted to twist it," Marin said. "Most people don't know that there's a seafood side of Mexican food, so we're bringing that here."
Among the more traditional items, MamiTaco will offer aguachiles, ceviche, mole, posole, among other food Marin says he grew up eating. All of which are food that differs from the Americanized Mexican food more common in the city.
Marin, 31, said MamiTaco isn't just about the food, however.
"I wanted to have my own place where I would actually hang out," Marin said. "There are not a whole lot of places to hang out on the strip from the square to Dallas. So yeah, I think we'll be busy."
With a family that has been in the Mexican restaurant business for more than 20 years, Marin spoke with comfort and confidence on Thursday regarding how he envisions success.
His father, Marciano Marin, owns the restaurant Hidalgo near the Kroger on Dallas Highway, while his sister, Diane Hammond, owns Nuevos Amigos in Canton.
Marciano Marin has been in the Mexican restaurant business in Marietta since 1995. In Spanish, he spoke about bringing authentic Mexican food to the area and the importance of hard work, restaurant cleanliness and high-quality food in running a successful restaurant.
Esteban Marin feels like watching his first-generation Mexican father operate a restaurant has prepared him for all the hard work and teamwork required to run his own.
"It was hard, you know, I mean, just because a restaurant is demanding and you have to be here all the time," Esteban Marin said. "So yeah, it's tough. But I feel you're solid if you have a good team."
When it comes to the name, he opted for something non-Spanish speakers could pronounce and remember so they would be more likely to keep coming back.
The restaurant doesn't have an opening date but is nearing completion of its interior and is putting the finishing touches on signage and other preparation for its opening.
For those looking to get the most updated information on the restaurant's opening, follow them on social media at @mamitacomarietta.
