A 38-unit townhome development on Mableton Parkway, first proposed last year, earned final approval from the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
After months of delays and revisions, commissioners agreed the developer, Atlanta-based St. Bourke, had at last brought forth a workable plan for the project near Clay Harmony Leland Elementary School.
Dan Mason of St. Bourke said the townhomes, starting around 1,950 square feet, would be built around a common lawn area and priced in the low to mid-$300,000s.
“It has been a long process; I think this is the 10th site plan now. But little by little, we have gotten there — except on a couple of issues,” said the Mableton Improvement Coalition’s (MIC) Robin Meyer, who had opposed the development at multiple previous hearings.
The most significant of those outstanding issues was the matter of potential blasting during construction, and the possibility of damage to nearby homes. County code requires developers to create an escrow account to cover any damages to neighbors, and Mason said the firm was willing to put up $100,000 in that account.
“As a resident of this area, I can tell you that we're pretty much all sitting on the same big piece of rock … As blasting occurs, it’s not — you know when it’s going on, you know what's happening, and I've never been as close as these homeowners are going to be, and I think they deserve all the protection that we can afford them,” Meyer said, referring to neighbors of the property.
Commissioners Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, and Keli Gambrill later said based on their research and personal experiences, they’d found the blasting wouldn’t be as disturbing as the term might suggest.
“I'm sure it still will be impactful, but this helped me a little bit with that,” Sheffield added.
After some further haggling on the project’s density — 4.75 units per acre — the board went on to unanimously approve the development.
