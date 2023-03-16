A group of Cobb County state representatives have agreed to advance legislation de-annexing portions of the new city of Mableton, two representatives said Thursday.
State Reps. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, David Wilkerson, D-Austell, Michael Smith, D-Marietta, Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and Doug Stoner, D-Smyrna all represent parts of the new city of Mableton.
Representatives have reached a tentative agreement that some northern parts of the city should be cleaved off, Wilkerson and Anulewicz said.
Cummings is expected to sponsor the bill, but didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday.
A map of the areas the representatives are proposing to de-annex wasn’t available by press time, but Wilkerson described the areas as Cobb voting precincts Birney 02 and Mableton 04, plus “the unincorporated Austell that’s up near the East-West Connector.”
“It's a tall order to get people to agree, but once everybody sat in the room … It took 30 minutes to hash it out,” Wilkerson said.
In last November’s cityhood referendum, Birney 02 voted 72% against incorporation, and Mableton 04 voted 73% against. Across the entire Mableton cityhood area, residents voted 53% to 47% in favor of incorporation.
“Since that compromise has been reached, I'm looking forward to signing that bill later on today,” Anulewicz, who chairs the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, said Thursday.
While an agreement was reached among representatives, the bill that would enshrine it was still being drafted Thursday.
Anulewicz expects the bill to be introduced Monday.
The next day — Tuesday, March 21 — is Election Day for Mableton’s mayor and City Council. The De-Annexation from Mableton movement, a successor to anti-cityhood group Preserve South Cobb, has endorsed a slate of candidates ahead of the election.
Cummings represents most of the city, but the most contested portion is the area Smith represents, Wilkerson said.
“I feel pretty good that with the support of the local representative for the area — most of the area being de-annexed is under Rep. Michael Smith — so we’re confident that with his support, the rest of the legislature will respect that he doesn't want his constituents within the city boundaries,” said Christie Lynn, the leader of De-Annexation from Mableton.
Lynn said she’s hopeful that the bill gets passed, but wished the area that may be de-annexed is larger.
“We’re glad that they've reached a compromise,” she said. “We’re hoping that as large an area as possible can be de-annexed, because we've heard from people outside that area that do not want to be in the city.”
Asked about the delegation members who represent other areas of the county, Anulewicz said, “I think that they’re looking forward to supporting a compromise bill also.”
Once drafted, the bill would need to be approved by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Wilkerson and Anulewicz said they weren't aware of any opposition to the proposed de-annexation within the Cobb delegation, from either party.
“I'm optimistic,” Anulewicz said. “We’ll see.”
Kerwin Swint, director of KSU’s School of Government and International Affairs, said he thinks if the delegation is unified, the bill has a chance.
"Local legislation like that, if it's supported by everyone, if there's no reason for anyone to oppose it, then it stands a good chance, just based on history I think," he said.
Wilkerson said the proposal would remove about 4,900 people from the new city. Mableton, with approximately 77,500 residents, would still be the largest city in Cobb by population — Marietta’s population is about 61,500.
De-annexation would have implications for the new city’s tax base. Council districts drawn to be roughly equal in population would likely no longer meet that standard.
Any de-annexation that passes the legislature would not go into effect until after the election, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
Mableton’s charter requires that City Council members live in the district they represent.
If a candidate lives in an area that is later de-annexed, they would no longer be eligible to serve in that seat, Eveler said, and the council would have to call a special election.
The Mableton mayor and council will also have the power to approve de-annexation requests, but only if they clear a high bar — state law requires that 100% of property owners in a given area must request it before a city council can vote on it.
Another bill, House Bill 374, would make it easier for residents to de-annex themselves from Georgia cities. The legislation has passed the House and been sent to the Senate for consideration.
