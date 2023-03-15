With municipal elections in Mableton less than a week away, one of the four services the city will offer is gaining more scrutiny than the others: trash.
That’s trash hauling, to be more specific, and rumors are swirling that a set of pro-Mableton cityhood advocates are pushing for a one-hauler-for-all system.
While it is disputed what exactly those advocates said in a recent meeting with trash haulers, residents have begun to question how sanitation will look in Mableton.
Since one of the four candidates for mayor will be leading the city’s policy, the MDJ polled the candidates on their proposals.
Aaron Carman, who has been endorsed by proponents of de-annexation from Mableton, said that from the start, he did not want sanitation to be one of the four services the city offered, a stance he maintains.
Currently, the county allows residents to negotiate with individual haulers on their trash service.
Carman said he has heard from residents that they are happy with their haulers.
“Out talking to the community, many people, the first thing that they bring up is, ‘Please don’t take away my trash provider,’” he said. “They want their own choice, they have custom arrangements with some of the local service haulers that are based in Mableton.”
Carman said he has heard those who disagree with him cite concerns about littering and dumping in Mableton that sanitation services might address.
Instead of using one trash hauling service, Carman suggests the city partner with nonprofits and Mableton-based haulers “to offer large-item pickup days in multiple locations around the proposed city,” something other cities already do and that he thinks would be effective in Mableton.
A partnership with Keep Cobb Beautiful could also help combat littering, and code enforcement around illegal dumping could solve the issue without forcing people to change trash haulers, Carman said.
Michael Murphy, a former aide to the late Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce who is also in the race for mayor, said he is focused on making Mableton more sustainable in regard to trash service.
He wants to divert the trash thrown out by Mableton residents away from landfills, though he supports letting residents continue to choose their own trash haulers.
“My recommendation is that we allow folks that want to keep their trash hauler to keep them, have the trash go to a transfer station, and ultimately to processing,” Murphy said.
Murphy believes a shift to a bid system for haulers would put smaller companies out of business, hence his opposition to a consolidated system run by the city.
“Service problems usually occur with the big boys, they’re having a hard time hiring folks like everyone else,” Murphy said.
He also supports an eventual partnership between all Cobb cities and the county to combine daily trash collections and turn the total waste into resources “that would … offset the costs of processing the trash.”
Nothing is decided yet, Murphy reiterated, and he would work with the Mableton City Council to devise an agreeable solution.
In an email to the Journal, candidate LaTonia Long, a public policy manager, wrote: “Launching a sanitation department is extremely expensive from a labor and finance perspective. From what I understand, many residents are happy with the service we currently receive. With both of these in mind, I believe we should enter into a contract with Cobb County to extend the current services and management options to Mableton residents for at least one year. I support allowing residents to change their provider or keep their provider at the start of the contract. We will review the arrangement when we move into budget discussions for the following year (FY 2025).”
Mayoral candidate Michael Owens, former chair of the Cobb Democratic Party, speaking at a meet and greet last week, offered his vision on trash collection in Mableton. It involves the city requesting proposals from small trash haulers for offering their services to each of the city’s six districts, an idea he said would not risk putting smaller haulers out of business.
This way, the city can keep trash hauling costs down and have backups to take over for companies that are failing to carry their weight, Owens added.
This system, he said, would allow residents to unite in bargaining with haulers, thus making it cheaper for all involved.
“When we’re operating as individuals, we don’t have the buying power that we have, not only as an HOA, but as an entire city,” Owens said.
When more than 40,000 households can collectively negotiate on what the fees for trash hauling will be, those costs can be cut by as much as half, Owens asserted based on his own experiences with trash haulers at two different homes in the city.
“I know that there’s a capability to have an economy-of-scale to drive this cost down, but what I do not want to do is put small businesses out of business,” Owens said.
He has also heard from residents that they are tired of three or four different garbage trucks on their streets during a single day, and this would account for that annoyance, too.
“To me, that is the optimal solution, I think, that solves many challenges and at the end of the day keeps your money in your pocket and provides you an extra level of protection on performance of services you’re given,” Owens said during the meeting.
Mableton elections will be held on Tuesday. More information about the election can be found on the Cobb Elections website.
