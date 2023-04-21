Pic 1 (copy)

This January 2023 file photo shows a town hall on Mableton de-annexation run by state Rep. David Wilkerson, which attracted hundreds of attendees.

 MDJ
RZ9_7199.jpg

Michael Owens
Debora Herndon

Debora Herndon
IMG_0834.JPG (copy)

State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, left, with Christie Lynn of the De-Annexation from Mableton movement at Aaron Carman's election night party on Tuesday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription