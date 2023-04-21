On Tuesday, residents seeking to de-annex themselves from the new city of Mableton received another blow.
After failing to stop cityhood at the ballot box last fall, residents against incorporation had also come up short in this year’s legislative session, when lawmakers couldn’t reach an agreement on legislatively de-annexing parts of the city.
This week, Aaron Carman, their candidate for mayor, lost to Michael Owens in the mayoral runoff election.
But the movement is not letting up. Non-legislative de-annexation avenues are still available, and a lawsuit challenging the city could be coming.
Local de-annexation
Under state law, there are two ways to de-annex from a city. One is the legislative route, which came to naught this year.
The second route is when 100% of property owners in an area requesting de-annexation sign a petition and submit it to the mayor and city council, which then has to accept the request.
A third route, via the county commission, may be created by House Bill 374, which passed in the recent session. Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet signed the bill.
Mableton’s mayor and council are expected to be sworn in next month, while the city charter indicates the city will go into full effect June 1.
Mayor-elect Michael Owens told the MDJ Friday de-annexation is not his focus right now.
“Right now, I'm thinking about the 60-something people that don't have a place to live right now,” he said, referring to a Thursday night apartment fire in Mableton.
“… I know that's a long way away from your question, but again, it highlights the fact that we have got some real serious issues and challenges that we have to deal with in this city. The de-annexation movement cannot be the top priority.”
Owens added his initial focus as mayor is on preparing the new city to deliver services to the residents.
De-Annexation from Mableton, a formal group which succeeded anti-cityhood campaign Preserve South Cobb, endorsed six candidates, including Carman, in the mayor and council races. The group did, however, notch two wins — Patricia Auch won a crowded District 4 race, and Debora Herndon was elected unopposed in District 6.
De-Annexation from Mableton leader Christie Lynn said the group was disappointed that Carman came up short.
“But we are happy that there are City Council members who represent our point of view,” Lynn said.
Herndon said the supporters of de-annexation are not going to give up.
“I support any de-annexation efforts that are within the law,” Herndon said. “And so if the law allows it, it's not for me to say … ‘I'm gonna disapprove.’ I would support these applications.
“But I also realize that I'm only one of a total of seven people who have to make the decision, and I don't know how some of the other council members or the mayor will choose to respond to these requests.”
Third way out
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, has been the de-annexation movement’s most strident supporter under the Gold Dome.
HB 374, which was co-sponsored by Wilkerson, would create another off-ramp for residents.
The bill passed both chambers and is awaiting the governor’s signature.
Under current law, Wilkerson said, even if 100% of people in a given area want to leave a city, a city council can reject it for any reason. HB 374 would change that.
The bill would allow groups of property owners, no more than 10 at a time, to seek county approval to de-annex from a city.
If approved by the commission, the city’s mayor and council would not be able to stop it, unless it finds the de-annexation would be “detrimental to the health, safety, and welfare” of city residents.
“This would basically say that the City Council can still turn it down but it can only be for a public safety reason,” Wilkerson said.
There are other caveats in the bill, too — the de-annexation cannot create an unincorporated island, and the bill doesn’t apply to cities with outstanding bond obligations.
Herndon said she would not be surprised, assuming the bill becomes law, if neighborhoods seek to take advantage of the bill.
Lynn said her neighborhood could be one.
“I know that my neighborhood is interested in pursuing de-annexation via this new rule that passed,” Lynn said.
See you in court
The would-be de-annexers have another card to play — litigation.
On Friday, the group sent an email asking supporters to donate money to a legal challenge against Mableton. The suit, which has yet to be filed, would challenge the city charter’s constitutionality.
“The de-annexation movement supports any process to stop the city from going forward, because there are a lot of people who don't want to be part of the city, and we will exhaust every option we can to not be part of the city,” Lynn told the MDJ.
Lynn said that her group would not be filing the suit, only providing financial support.
It hasn’t been determined who the plaintiff in the suit would be, she added.
Atlanta lawyer Allen Lightcap would represent the plaintiff, according to Lynn. Lightcap could not be reached for comment Friday.
Lightcap previously filed three separate suits against the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings, ahead of the May 2022 referendums on those proposals.
At the time, Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard declined to rule on the merits of the arguments before the referendums. When those three cityhood proposals were rejected by voters, the lawsuits became moot.
Wilkerson said he isn’t involved in the potential lawsuit, but “heard about it in the hallways, initially, at the Capitol.”
“There have been some rumblings about the process that was done,” he said.
The legal doctrine mentioned at the Capitol, Wilkerson said, was the state constitution’s single-subject rule.
The bill creating Mableton includes a section that serves as enabling legislation for the creation of one or more community improvement districts within the city.
The ballot question also included language stating the act would be “creating community improvement districts.”
Georgia’s CIDs are special districts which fund infrastructure improvements within their borders by levying an additional tax on commercial property owners. Cobb has three of them — Cumberland, Town Center and Gateway Marietta.
“Basically, when you put something on the ballot, are people voting for the city or are they voting for the CID? … is one of the arguments, I think, people are going to make — because you have two things on the ballot, you don't know what you're voting for,” Wilkerson said.
De-Annexation From Mableton is raising funds for the legal challenge on GoFundMe.
“Hiring the representation of bright legal minds is not cheap - the initial fundraising goal to cover legal fees is $20,000,” the email to supporters reads. “There will likely be only one opportunity to mount a legal challenge to the city and this is it.”
By late afternoon Friday, four hours after the fundraiser was launched, it had raised $2,545 from 26 donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.