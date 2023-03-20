The day before residents head to the polls to decide on the new mayor and council for the city of Mableton, state Rep. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, said efforts to de-annex parts of the city would not take place under the Gold Dome this year.
A push by some of the city’s residents to de-annex parts of Mableton with the help of their state representatives failed Monday, after a key deadline to submit local legislation came and went.
Cummings had been working on a bill to de-annex parts of unincorporated Smyrna and the Barnes Mill subdivision from the city, a process she started about a month ago.
Cummings said she and state Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, were still at work on the local bill before Monday. As long as the bill was published by then, Cummings said, it could still cross over to the Georgia State Senate. By Monday morning, it was too late to push it through given the rules of the General Assembly governing local legislation.
“At the end, we literally just ran out of time to do it,” Cummings told the MDJ Monday.
Smith said “the devil was in the details,” and that as the Cobb County Legislative Delegation came closer to an agreement, it became more difficult to iron out those final details.
Cummings was still hearing from people in previous days about changes they wanted her to make to the bill. If she had another week or two to work on it, then maybe the bill could have been drafted to everyone’s liking, she added.
The bill would have resulted from a compromise between Cummings, Smith, and three other Cobb legislators representing parts of the new city of Mableton to cleave off some of the northern parts of the city.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Austell, has been the most vocal advocate in the General Assembly for de-annexing parts of Mableton, which is holding elections for its mayor and City Council Tuesday.
Cummings said her bill was a compromise in response to two de-annexation bills submitted by Wilkerson, both of which failed to gain support from the rest of Cobb’s delegation.
“The reason why I decided to work on my own was because I did not know what his (bills) were doing or if we were going to be able to agree to it,” Cummings said.
Speaking to the MDJ Thursday, Wilkerson sounded optimistic that Cummings’ bill would move forward.
On Monday, however, any chance of removing parts of Mableton through legislative action dissipated.
Cummings said nothing had been set in stone when Wilkerson sounded that optimistic note last week.
“We were pretty close, and I think that he jumped the gun because I still had to go back to the people that I’ve been talking to to get their changes approved and incorporated,” Cummings said.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, delegation chair, was surprised to find out that the compromise bill had failed on Monday. Some of her constituents were in parts of unincorporated Smyrna that had hoped to de-annex from Mableton.
Many of those residents feel more connected to Smyrna despite not formally belonging to the city’s boundaries. Some had also voiced concerns that home values would be threatened if their addresses were included in the Mableton boundaries.
“It is unfortunate that it all fell apart,” Anulewicz said, as she felt Cummings’ bill represented what her constituents had been hoping for with legislative de-annexation.
From the beginning, Wilkerson said, he proposed his own legislation to start the conversation about de-annexation.
Now that it has failed, he is encouraging the City Council and mayor of Mableton, once elected, to reassess the viability of the city with updated information.
Anulewicz also indicated it is now on the new mayor and council to determine the best path forward for addressing many residents’ desires to not be included in the city boundaries.
“If I’m on a city council trying to put together a brand new city, I would like to minimize the pushback and the static that I know these folks are going to be getting from every single person who wants to be de-annexed from the city,” Anulewicz said.
Cummings said she would consider bringing the matter up again during next year’s legislative session, but she suggested that at this point, it would be better dealt with at the city level.
Wilkerson said he understood that many who were trying to get out of the city through de-annexation would be disheartened by the legislation’s failure, but he praised them for bringing attention to what he viewed as a seriously flawed cityhood process.
“No matter what happens, and it’s no consolation to the people who want to get out of the city, but they have engaged the electorate more than the county or anybody else has done,” Wilkerson said.
Cummings said residents wishing to get out of the city should know that the issue is not necessarily settled with the failed legislation.
“There are still other avenues available for relief if they still want to pursue that,” Cummings said. “As long as people that are elected that want to see the city move forward and come to a compromise, then I think that everything’s going to work out as it should.”
