In a virtual, two-hour forum hosted by community groups this week, candidates for the new city of Mableton’s City Council discussed issues such as city services, the de-annexation movement, economic development and taxes.
The forum featured candidates for City Council Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5. A separate forum scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 will feature candidates for Districts 4, 6, and the candidates for mayor.
Voters in the city will head to the polls March 21 to elect the new city’s first mayor and council. The elections have attracted 28 candidates, half of whom were featured in the forum. Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected, creating the potential for April 18 runoff elections.
Council members will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent, while the mayor will be elected citywide.
The forum was hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition and the Austell Community Task Force.
District 5
First up were the five candidates for District 5 — Cheryl Davis, Chijioke Ebbis, TJ Ferguson and Stephanie Joy Loose.
District 5 includes South Cobb High School, Cobb Police Precinct Two and the South Cobb Library. It is west of Floyd Road and bordered roughly to the north by Anderson Mill Road, and to the west by Austell.
After each candidate gave a one-minute introduction, they were asked how they would bring residents together, particularly the 47% of voters who voted against cityhood.
Some residents of the new south Cobb city, especially in neighborhoods that are predominately anti-cityhood, are lobbying state legislators to allow them to de-annex from Mableton.
Davis said she would have an open-door policy.
“I want them to understand that we hear you, we understand that this is not something that you wanted initially, but we're going to try to make the best of it, and move forward and make changes that best serve the majority of the people,” Davis said.
Ferguson recognized the people that voted no, but said all residents needed to work together moving forward.
Ebbis said the voters who voted “no” didn’t necessarily oppose the creation of the city, but were skeptical about how money would be allocated and how services would be delivered.
“So I think the most important thing that a mayor and a city council can and should do is listen, communicate, but most importantly, listen, and be able to take those concerns and turn them into tangible and transparent outcomes,” Ebbis said.
Loose pointed to the progress the city of Smyrna has made in recent decades.
“It doesn't take a year or two to build a city, it does take time. Now, I respect the citizens who want to de-annex. That's their choice, more power to them. But we need to listen to them,” Loose said.
The District 5 candidates were also asked about homelessness, trash and drugs.
For Ebbis, it starts with addressing the root causes of homelessness.
If elected, he’d be “trying to work with nonprofits and other municipalities nearby to try and create a comprehensive strategy for the region, rather than piecemeal things across each municipality.”
Loose said education is key to getting people out of poverty.
“I worked at a soup kitchen for 14 years, and I realized not everybody wants to have a home. They like the homeless style. So it's kind of a tough issue to look at,” Loose said.
Davis echoed those comments.
“There are some individuals that do like that lifestyle, but we also need to provide shelters for them as well,” Davis said, adding that the homeless need food, shelter and counseling to get them into a better situation.
Ferguson said affordable housing was part of the solution, along with partnering with nonprofits and churches.
“We need to look at the entire under-housed population and figure out how to help them,” Ferguson said.
On the subject of attracting more businesses to Mableton, Loose said the city needs to make the process of opening businesses easy.
The city also needs “good roads, good sidewalks, easy access for the customer to reach that business,” she added. “So it's cleaning up Mableton.”
Davis said the area she lives in lacks grocery stores, restaurants and banks. The city needs to engage with the grocery chains and see what they need to open up shop, she said.
Ebbis called for a “robust economic development strategy,” and “greater flexibility in zoning,” especially mixed-use zoning that promotes walkability and transit.
Ferguson said more housing is needed to attract businesses.
“When you talk with these individual businesses, they are looking for rooftops, they're looking for people that are going to actually want to come in, ‘How are we going to turn a profit?’” Ferguson said.
Finally, the District 5 candidates were asked about enhancing the lives of seniors.
Ferguson said the city needs to ensure areas with high concentrations of seniors have “access to hospitals, access to medical facilities, access to grocery stores, access to the things that they need for their daily survival.”
Loose called for managing the budget efficiently to ensure taxes are not raised on seniors.
For Davis, seniors need more affordable housing and proximity to services. But, “we definitely don't want to impact our seniors,” from a tax perspective, she said.
Ebbis said the city should expand affordable senior housing and increase density and transit access.
District 1
In District 1, only two candidates are running — Ron Davis and DeBorah Johnson.
District 1 consists of the southwestern part of the city, bordered to the southwest by Douglas County and to the southeast by Fulton County. It includes all of the area in Cobb south of Interstate 20.
A question from the community asked whether the candidates would support abolishing the city of Mableton.
“I would not support an amendment to abolish, but I am listening to those who want to consider themselves to be de-annexed. I don't believe in holding people hostage,” Johnson said.
Davis likewise opposed scrapping the city.
“I would not support an amendment to abolish the city of Mableton … the people now have spoken. Respect the will of the people,” he said.
Johnson and Davis were asked to identify three challenges specific to District 1. For Johnson, it’s housing, jobs and trash. Legislators need to help people access housing, she said.
“Everybody deserves a chance to live in housing, whether they can afford it or not. So legislation needs to figure out how they're gonna help the citizens of the United States,” she said.
Davis said the three biggest challenges were economic development, sanitation and public safety.
“We need to be able to communicate with those industries that we want coming into the area, speaking their language, so they will understand what we want from them, and we can understand what they want from us,” Davis said.
District 2
Three candidates have qualified to run in District 2 — Monica Delancy, Dami Oladapo and Kisha Scott.
District 2 consists of the southeast part of the city, including Six Flags Over Georgia. It is bordered to the south by I-20 and to the east by Fulton County.
Asked about their vision for the Six Flags area, Delancy said it’s for all residents to thrive. She said the city has to “encourage people to not be afraid to stand up,” and get families to “work together, families to go to public safety meetings, families to be involved in our schools, and also families to not be afraid to share.”
Scott, meanwhile, said that “while we focus on the renters, we want to make it more inclusive.
“It's not just about the renters. It's about the renters, it's about the homeowners, it's about attracting and keeping and retaining communities that thrive,” she said.
Oladapo said she wants “public transit … new businesses, and just (a) thriving community for our children.”
The District 2 candidates were also asked what work they had done with the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority. The SCRA is seeking to redevelop the former Magnolia Crossing apartments, which the county razed in 2015 after it became dilapidated and crime-ridden.
Scott said she hadn’t worked with the SCRA because she’s “not a career politician.” She cited her business background and said she hopes voters will “not hold my history against me, but only think about the future.”
Oladapo likewise has not worked with SCRA, but said that as a project manager, “we need someone who can manage budgets, someone who can work with multiple stakeholders, and help us prioritize ruthlessly when we need to.”
Delancy, however, said she has attended most of the SCRA’s meetings, and said she helped mobilize Magnolia Crossing residents to lobby the organization to provide moving assistance before the housing was torn down.
“So had I not been attending South Cobb Redevelopment Authority meetings, those residents would not have known that they could get assistance to move,” Delancy said. “So yes, being here in the area for 15 years, I am involved in a number of organizations’ meetings. And it's not just to say that I'm going as a politician, I'm not. I'm going because my children live here.”
While the area has many renters, a question from the community asked about also supporting homeowners.
Oladapo said the city should maintain a stable budget so it doesn’t have to raise property taxes. Scott called for fiscal responsibility and including both renters and homeowners; Delancy also said renters and homeowners should work together.
Finally, the candidates were asked about their vision for parks and recreation.
Mableton will offer four services — zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, and sanitation.
Initially, moderator Joel Cope spoke about the city “taking over a number of parks and recreation assets and personnel” from the county. He later issued a clarification, noting that the city will not take over parks employees — “obviously, they're free to work wherever they wish to work.”
Delancy said the city should maintain the South Cobb Recreation Center and try to keep personnel in place. Scott said she’d use her business background to secure more funding for parks. Oladapo also wants to increase funding.
District 3
The final candidates to speak are running in District 3 — Victor Arnold, Keisha Jeffcoat, Barry Krebs, Yashica Marshall and William Wilson.
District 3 is in the middle of the city and includes Pebblebrook High School. It is bordered to the north by Veterans Memorial Highway and split down the middle by Mableton Parkway.
Cope, the moderator, spoke of the proposed “city-lite” model of offering just four services. He asked if the city should take on other services.
Jeffcoat said it should be considered.
“I think we do need to also entertain looking at other services in terms of economic development. Obviously that's something that's going to be important in creating new jobs,” Jeffcoat said. “As well as looking at trash, the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway can sometimes be an eyesore … the safety aspect and working with police officers and law enforcement.”
Krebs said Cobb police and the Cobb sheriff’s office does a “fantastic job.” Adding public safety departments would likely mean a tax increase, so he’d prefer not to.
Wilson chaired MabletonYES!, the organization which supported cityhood.
“The services that we looked to take on as a city were specifically chosen because we saw a lack … and they're all tailored toward economic development,” he said.
Arnold said the city can work with the existing police and sheriff’s office to promote community programs.
And Marshall said the cityhood backers were smart to limit services, at least to start with.
“If we are to transition those services over seamlessly, we need to start with a very limited number of services … So that later on down the line, when we have a more solid foundation, that there could be a consideration to bring on more of the services that the county offers,” Marshall said.
Asked how they would put the city on strong financial footing, the candidates gave similar answers, citing a desire to spend conservatively, the need for commercial development to boost tax revenue, and levying franchise fees.
The District 3 candidates were asked if they’d support a vote by the council to de-annex portions of the city.
Arnold said he voted against cityhood in the referendum.
“When you have people that don't want to be in the city, I don't think we should hold them to that … If they don't wanna be there, don't make them,” Arnold said.
Krebs said he had heard both sides, and said many residents did not know they were in the boundaries or felt the ballot wording was ambiguous. Neighborhoods where the majority of residents want to de-annex should be allowed to do so, he said.
Marshall wasn’t sure if she’d support such a vote, but said she’d consider supporting de-annexation if it doesn’t harm the city as a whole.
Wilson, meanwhile, supports de-annexing properties with a Smyrna address, but not those located in Mableton proper.
“I think that they have a valid reason to be excluded,” he said of the Smyrna-area neighborhoods.
Jeffcoat didn’t take a firm stance but said it was important to listen to the de-annexation supporters and consider alternatives.
“I have faith in our electoral process … I trust that the results of the election represent the voice of the community,” Jeffcoat said.
Finally, the candidates were asked about their top areas of focus. Their responses were:
Krebs: bringing new business to major corridors and preventing blight and homelessness;
Arnold: bringing in the right restaurants so they don’t “go belly-up”;
Marshall: revitalizing Mableton by attracting entertainment options and other businesses;
Jeffcoat: infrastructure improvement, and economic and workforce development;
Wilson: Attract businesses to major corridors by working with landowners, developers and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.