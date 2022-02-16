Left to right: Mableton cityhood advocates William Wilson, state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, Cobb Board of Education member Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, and Galt Porter pose before a map of the proposed city.
“I spoke with many residents and believe it or not, they already believed that Mableton is a city," said state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, Wednesday.
Chart Riggall
Left to right: Mableton cityhood advocates William Wilson, state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, Cobb Board of Education member Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, and Galt Porter pose before a map of the proposed city.
ATLANTA — The proposal to revive the long-lost city of Mableton is headed to a vote by the Georgia House of Representatives.
State Rep. Erica Thomas’ bill carried easily through the House Governmental Affairs committee Wednesday after a brief hearing.
The unanimous approval given to the south Cobb cityhood effort contrasted with Cobb’s other three proposals in Vinings, Lost Mountain, and east Cobb, all of which have advanced on mostly party-line votes and with considerable objections from Democratic, and occasionally Republican members.
Thomas, an Austell Democrat, borrowed lines from those other efforts, however, saying the effort was about “local control” and bringing “the citizens of Mableton closer to their government.”
She added, “I spoke with many residents and believe it or not, they already believed that Mableton is a city.”
Mableton is the only one of Cobb’s four cityhood movements to have previously been incorporated during the early 1900s. One of the largest unincorporated communities in metro Atlanta, it became a city in 1912. But four years later, the town’s residents voted to dissolve the municipality after it was overwhelmed by flooding, necessitating county aid.
The proposed city would have more than 70,000 residents, and be represented by six council members and a mayor in a model similar to Marietta’s or Smyrna’s.
The only questioning in Wednesday’s hearing came from state Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, who asked about the timing of the planned referendum. Thomas replied that she had decided to leave the decision of whether to hold the election in May (during the general primary) or November up to Cobb elections officials.
If the latter, Thomas indicated the bill would need to move quickly with a goal to have it signed by Gov. Brian Kemp 90 days before the election. That date would be Feb. 23 for the planned May 24 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.