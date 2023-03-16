MARIETTA — A local Irish pub is ready for the Feast of St. Patrick, more commonly known as St. Patrick's Day.
Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub on Marietta Square is grilling cabbage and going green for Friday's celebrations.
St. Patrick is a patron saint of the Emerald Isle, and the day is a celebration of Irish culture and cuisine, including favorites like Irish bacon and Guinness beer.
On Thursday, MacCracken's chef Willie Siler was cooking up corned beef, the American take on Irish bacon, and mashed potatoes to go along with cabbage and carrots.
Those looking to wash it down in the spirit of the day can turn to a tall glass of Irish stout, along with a shot of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey.
Folks looking to celebrate in Cobb County are in luck, with plenty of opportunities to get in on the festivities. Check these events out:
March 17
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Movie
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish movie, "The Quiet Man," on March 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
A retired American boxer returns to the village of his birth in 1920s Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Top O' the Morning Breakfast Buffet
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Top O' the Morning Breakfast Buffet on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can join in a breakfast of pancakes, potatoes and fellowship as the Good Times Band plays. This is a fundraiser for the center. Cost is $4. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Truth or Blarney?
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Truth or Blarney on March 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a game of Truth or Blarney, learn about limericks, write some of their own and have fun with Irish word games.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Shamrocks & Shenanigans
Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, will have Shamrocks & Shenanigans on March 17.
The event, for ages 21 and older, will feature Irish-themed entertainment, including signature drinks, green beer and live entertainment. Participants must purchase a ticket to attend.
For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com/event/shamrocks-shenanigans/.
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Ironmonger
Ironmonger Brewing Company, 2129 Northwest Parkway, Suite 105 in Marietta, will have a St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17, starting at 5 p.m.
Participants can dance to Irish music and get two stamps on their Bubbles & Brews BrewPass while enjoying a limited edition beer.
For more information, visit https://www.ironmongerbrewing.com/.
St. Patrick’s Day at Dry County
Dry County Beverage Company, 1500 Lockhard Drive NW in Kennesaw, will have a St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17.
Participants can enjoy Irish drinks, music, food and spirit while dressed in their most spirited Irish garb.
For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/meet-the-makers/dry-county-brewing/.
20th Annual Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival
The Smyrna Market Village, 2840 Atlanta Road in Smyrna, will have the 20th Annual Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival from March 17-18.
Festivities include live music, cornhole, drink specials and games for the little clovers.
For more information, visit https://www.atkinspark.com/events/20th-annual-smyrna-st-patricks-day-festival.
Red Hare St. Patrick’s Day Party
Red Hare Brewery, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard in Marietta, will have a St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 from 3 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature green beer, craft cocktails, a local food truck and music by Jorge Rodriguez from 7 to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/meet-the-makers/red-hare-brewing-company/.
March 18
2nd annual SpringFest at Atlanta Hard Cider
Atlanta Hard Cider, 1010 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have the 2nd annual SpringFest at Atlanta Hard Cider on March 18.
The event will feature live music, local craft vendors and food trucks.
For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/meet-the-makers/atlanta-hard-cider-co/.
St. Pat’s Dueling Pianos Show
Park Bench at The Battery Atlanta, 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1060 in the Cumberland area, will have a St. Pat’s Dueling Pianos Show on March 18.
The 21 and up event is no cover. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://parkbenchbattery.com/calendar/.
St. Patty’s Celebration at ASW
ASW Distillery, 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035 in the Cumberland area, will have a St. Patty’s Celebration on March 18.
Participants can get two stamps on their Bubbles & Brews BrewPass with a specialty cocktail, live music from 1 to 10 p.m. and a food truck.
For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/meet-the-makers/asw-distillery/.
St. Patty’s Celebration at Horned Owl Brewing
Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 S. Main Street in Kennesaw, will have a St. Patty’s Celebration on March 18.
Participants can enjoy Irish cuisine from Der Wurst Meister and live music all day. Trevor Startt will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. and Alex Cavanuagh will perform from 6 to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/meet-the-makers/horned-owl-brewing/.
7th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run
Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square in Marietta, will have the 7th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run on March 18 from 8 to 10 a.m.
This fun St. Patrick's Day themed race is a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier for runners and walkers of all levels. Warm up is 7:30 a.m. Proceeds support the Marietta Police Athletic League's youth sports, academic and recreation programs.
To register, visit http://www.mariettashamrockshuffle.com/.
