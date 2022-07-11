RaceTrac gas station

Gas prices have decreased since last Tuesday, July 5, when this photo was taken at the RaceTrac located at 4290 East-West Connector in Smyrna. Last week, it showed a regular gas price of $4.49. As of Monday, July 11, the regular price was $4.39. 

 Olivia Wakim

Average gas prices in Georgia continue to decrease for the fourth week in a row. The state average as of Monday was $4.18 per gallon, which is down 12 cents from last Tuesday, July 5, according to data from AAA.

Gas prices chart 7/11

Data from Gas Buddy and AAA.

Georgia gas prices are still $1.26 more than this time last year, according to data from AAA.

In Cobb, prices remain higher than the state average, at $4.38 per gallon.

Average national prices are also down to $4.68 per gallon this week, which is 12 cents less than the week prior.

Lower Georgia gas prices are due in part to Gov. Brian Kemp’s ongoing gas tax suspension that began in March and was set to expire on July 14. Kemp extended the gas tax suspension again on July 1, and it will now last through August 13.

According to a AAA news release, falling oil prices have contributed to lower gas prices at the pump.

“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a news release. “So far, the decrease in crude prices have had a noticeable impact at the pump, but if crude prices rise this week consumers could see an increase in gas at their local stations.”

