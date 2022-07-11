Gas prices have decreased since last Tuesday, July 5, when this photo was taken at the RaceTrac located at 4290 East-West Connector in Smyrna. Last week, it showed a regular gas price of $4.49. As of Monday, July 11, the regular price was $4.39.
Average gas prices in Georgia continue to decrease for the fourth week in a row. The state average as of Monday was $4.18 per gallon, which is down 12 cents from last Tuesday, July 5, according to data from AAA.
Georgia gas prices are still $1.26 more than this time last year, according to data from AAA.
In Cobb, prices remain higher than the state average, at $4.38 per gallon.
Average national prices are also down to $4.68 per gallon this week, which is 12 cents less than the week prior.
Lower Georgia gas prices are due in part to Gov. Brian Kemp’s ongoing gas tax suspension that began in March and was set to expire on July 14. Kemp extended the gas tax suspension again on July 1, and it will now last through August 13.
According to a AAA news release, falling oil prices have contributed to lower gas prices at the pump.
“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a news release. “So far, the decrease in crude prices have had a noticeable impact at the pump, but if crude prices rise this week consumers could see an increase in gas at their local stations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.