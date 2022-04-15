EAST COBB — In celebration of the Easter and Passover holidays, Rabbi Albert Slomovitz led a Seder meal at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in east Cobb Thursday evening.
Slomovitz, a rabbi at Congregation Etz Chaim, partnered with Jonathan Lawson, a preacher at Mt. Bethel, to make the ritual feast happen at Mt. Bethel. The event sold out.
"Unfortunately, there is prejudice, and prejudice, I think, is born from ignorance," Slomovitz said. "People don't know (about connections between Christianity and Judaism), and maybe because they don't know then it's easier to be prejudiced. If everyone was as kind as what you saw tonight, there would be no need for my organization."
Once Lawson welcomed the 150 Mt. Bethel members and introduced Slomovitz, the rabbi took it from there.
Slomovitz began with the basics, explaining what the Seder meal was and why it was important for Jews and Christians.
Seder, in Hebrew, means "order," and it is a religious meal traditionally served in Jewish homes to symbolize the beginning of Passover where certain foods are eaten in a specific order. Passover is the Jewish holiday observed to remember when God used Moses to free the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, as outlined in the Book of Exodus.
Passover began Friday, April 15 and lasts until Saturday, April 23. Overlapping with Good Friday and Easter Sunday made for a great time for Slomovitz and Mt. Bethel members to celebrate and learn about their respective faiths, he said.
During the Seder meal, attendees recited scripture and prayers along with Slomovitz, ate parsley dipped in salt water to symbolize the tears of Israelites enslaved in Egypt, passed pieces of matzah, or unleavened bread, around the table, ate bitter herbs and sweet fruits and enjoyed a meal of roasted chicken breast with a few side dishes and dessert.
The tables were adorned with gold tablecloths layered over white ones and two tall, wax candles.
For the children, a piece of matzah called the afikoman was hidden and had to be found after dinner. Whoever found the afikoman was awarded a $10 cash prize.
All the while, Slomovitz explained how certain parts of the meal intertwined beliefs held in both faiths. After the feast, anyone who wished met with Slomovitz to ask questions. The rabbi also distributed his children's book, "The Matzah that Saved Easter," which helps children understand connections between Christians and Jews.
The two most obvious connections, according to Slomovitz, the founder of the Jewish-Christian Discovery Center, which is dedicated to remedying prejudice and misunderstanding between Christians and Jews, are that Jesus Christ himself was a Jew and that Christ participated in Seder meals.
The Seder meal at Mt. Bethel, Slomovitz said, went well because church members came, were kind and wanted to learn more.
Mt. Bethel member Mike Kelly said he enjoyed the Seder meal and Slomovitz's leadership style.
"He did a really great job of weaving the two faiths together," Kelly said. "I like how he included the kids too."
Christians who hold prejudicial attitudes toward Jews miss the point of Christianity, Lawson said.
Christians believe everyone is in need of redemption and salvation, Lawson said, so they should strive to share that message with anyone and everyone, and, if a Christian is threatened by someone else's belief, they might not have a solid understanding of their faith.
"I don't have to compromise what I believe in order to work beside and be friends with the rabbi, and he doesn't have to compromise what he believes in order to work beside and be friends with me," Lawson said.
For Slomovitz, finding common ground with those who have different beliefs is as simple as following what Christ said.
"'Love thy neighbor as thyself,' period," Slomovitz said. "Do we have differences? Sure, but everyone you meet is different."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.