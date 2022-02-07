EDITOR’S NOTE: This month the MDJ is publishing a series of stories celebrating Black History Month. This article features Julia Davis, owner of The Book Worm in Powder Springs.
POWDER SPRINGS – In early 2020, as a new virus was spreading on the other side of the world, children’s book author Julia Davis walked into the Book Worm, a small, cramped bookstore facing the city's main drag, the inside a beautiful, floor-to-ceiling mess of used books.
She fell in love. In conversation with the store's owner, Susan Smelser, Davis mentioned she lived in Austell. Smelser noted there were no bookstores over there.
“And I was like, ‘Well, that’s my dream, to open (one),’” Davis recalled saying. “And she’s like, ‘Funny you mention that, because I’m ready to retire. And I’m selling my business.’”
In November of that year, Davis realized her lifelong dream and took ownership of the Book Worm. She is now on a mission to create a space in this small southern town where everyone can find writing that speaks to them. In the process, she has had to contend, she said, with the petty prejudices that burden life as a Black business owner, as well as the challenge of taking a beloved city institution and making it one’s own.
'Taking bets'
As her mother tells it, Davis has been reading since she was two years old. To this day, Davis can finish a book in a single day. To this day, it leaves her mother incredulous.
"She's like, 'You just finished that?'" Davis said, quoting her mother in a tone of mock astonishment. "I've always loved to read. When people back home in New York realized I owned a bookstore, they were like, 'I'm not surprised, you always had a book in your hand.'"
Pressed for a favorite author, Davis said she doesn't really have one — "I just love to read" — but acknowledged that she probably wouldn't be the person she is today if not for "Charlotte's Web" and the books of Judy Blume.
"I think one of the reasons I always wanted to write and I think I fell in love with reading was Judy Blume," she said.
Born and raised just north of New York City, Davis managed law firms before moving south. But one day 16 years ago, Davis’s sister announced she’d be moving to the Atlanta suburbs. Davis, who was working in midtown Manhattan at the time, thought the pace of life would be too slow. But the housing prices were affordable by New York standards, and she liked the idea of raising her son in a small, tight-knit community. She followed her sister.
“My family was taking unofficial bets on which one of us was moving back first,” she said with a laugh.
Eight months later, her sister fled back north. Davis, meanwhile, never left.
The vision
A little more than a year after taking ownership of the store, Davis is slowly transforming its inventory.
For the 15 years of its existence before Davis took over, the Book Worm was a used bookstore. And, although Powder Springs is diverse – its population was 55% Black, 33% white and 15% Hispanic in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates – its status as a used bookstore has meant its stock was not representative of the city’s population, Davis said.
Books about minority or immigrant communities and cultures can be hard to come by, Davis said. As such, they're cherished by those groups and are not often sold to used bookstores.
“Say, just, my culture, African-American women – anything history related, we don’t usually give up, because it is so hard to find those history books," she said. "So if you’re just focusing on used books, or people bringing in used books, or trying to find used books, you’re only going to find a small amount of diversity, a small amount of books in different languages, a small amount of books in different cultures.”
Her ultimate goal is that “everybody can be able to walk here and find something that looks like them, something that they can learn from because it does look like them.”
Progress is slow, but steady, Davis said. When she took over, 98% of the inventory was used books. That figure has since dropped to 80% used books and 20% new, with Davis buying new books daily.
"It's a blessing and a curse when you're a book lover, because I'm like, 'Oh, a couple for the store, one for me,'" she said.
The turnover in inventory is already reaping the benefits Davis had hoped for. One day in January, someone came into the store looking for a book for her Korean mother, any English-language book about Korean history.
“And we had it,” Davis said.
The Book Worm is celebrating Black History Month, but it isn't only focusing on the usuals, such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
“I want to be able to say, you know, there’s more to the culture than those two figures,” she said. “It is more than the civil rights movement.”
Davis has hung heart-shaped cards because February is also the month of Valentine’s Day – in shades of brown around the store, each bearing a fact about a lesser-known figure in Black history on one side, and the name of that person on the other. As customers correctly guess the names throughout the month, the hearts will be flipped to reveal the names.
Additionally, each month the store features a reading prompt. This month’s prompt: read a book by someone who doesn’t look like you and who doesn’t have the same background as you.
“The knowledge is in the book, what we need to learn from each other is in the book,” Davis said. “If we can learn from our differences and what makes us special, we might get along a little better.”
Customers
It’s a hope colored, in part, by Davis’s own brief experience as a small business owner.
“I’ve gained customers because of the way I look,” she said. But “I’ve lost a lot of customers because of the way I look.”
Due to the pandemic, and the rather abrupt nature with which the opportunity to own the store presented itself, Davis’ transition from patron to owner was drawn out. About 10 months passed before she officially took the helm Nov. 7, 2020. During that period, she was able to shadow Smelser, the former owner. And she became familiar with the customer base.
“There were customers in here who were over their 60s, Caucasian, that were in here once a week. I have not seen those people … once I took over,” she said. “It’s sad that we’re still in that state, that people will not shop based on the way someone looks, not even customer service, not even giving me the opportunity to say, ‘I’m not shopping here’ or ‘I am shopping here.’”
Disappointing as that was, another group has been a source of unwavering kindness, she said: Powder Springs' business community.
Several new businesses have opened a stone's throw from the Book Worm and consider each other collaborators, rather than competitors, Davis said.
Special Blends bartending will create signature cocktails for book club meetups, cocktails that match the cover of the book being discussed. Last year, when the book club met to discuss "Before the Coffee Gets Cold," by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Special Blends prepared Irish coffees.
Root Trading Co., a general goods store that had opened next door just before Davis became the owner, offers its patio for meetups. The two businesses plan on collaborating later this month on a "Black Entrepreneur Day" as they had last year for Black History Month.
Root Trading Co. owner Jake Hardy called the Book Worm "an anchor for the city."
"With (Davis), it's been really neat actually, because, you know, she took over a bookstore that's been there for almost 20 years," he said. "And a lot of people know about it, but because she's brand spanking new to the whole thing. I was, I am too. ... So we've worked well together, being this kind of fresh blood coming in at the exact same time, pretty much, to kind of figure it all out with each other."
The local touch
It may have been a lifelong dream, but the work isn’t easy. It doesn’t help that it’s competing with a trillion-dollar company.
Amazon can offer the lowest prices and the widest selection, she acknowledged.
“But you’re not going to get the same experience,” Davis said. “We’re making a difference.”
The Book Worm during her tenure has partnered with local schools. College students sometimes come in the store to just sit and read, as if it were a library. A donation account exists for people who donate books but aren’t interested in receiving store credit for them. The money that would have gone to those people is instead used to make the difference when “there’s a kid in here who’s maybe a little short on his purchase,” Davis said. A nine-year-old volunteer comes in to “work,” skimming used childrens’ books to ensure they are free of markings and fit for sale. Really, he’s just reading.
“It’s more than just, ‘Oh, I can get that book somewhere else for $1 less,” she said. “That dollar just made a difference to a kid who can come in here as a safe haven.”
All told, it’s part of her mission to create a business that lives up to its own motto: “Where love is shared as much as stories.”
