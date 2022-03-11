WEST COBB — Opponents of a proposed city of Lost Mountain in west Cobb County expressed their fears and frustrations about the possibility of incorporation at the Boots Ward Recreation Center Thursday night.
“Has anybody in this room ever heard of a government shrinking in size?” asked Kevin Zgonc, a self-described Reagan Republican, cautioning against the creation of a new city.
About 50 people gathered for the meeting, an informal discussion hosted by Steven Lang, the founder of a Facebook group, “City of Lost Mountain: Pros & Cons,” that has attracted about 1,400 members in less than a month.
A recently formed anti-cityhood group, Protect West Cobb, distributed yard signs. Opponents repeatedly emphasized the need for everyone in attendance to talk to their neighbors, spread the word and organize opposition ahead of the May 24 referendum that will decide whether the city is created. Many voters in the proposed city may not know about the election, or are only hearing from the pro-cityhood side, attendees feared.
“I’ve talked to some of my neighbors, they didn’t even know what was going on. … We’re on fixed income. We can’t afford to consider lots of new taxes for not really that much benefit. I feel like the people that are pushing this through have their own hidden agenda,” said Salle Zickar.
If created, Lost Mountain would be the largest city in Cobb by population, with nearly 75,000 residents. The city would be governed by a mayor and six council members. All seven of these officials would be elected citywide.
Proponents of the city have pitched it as a way to take control of planning and zoning from the Cobb Board of Commissioners and place it in the hands of west Cobb residents, thereby preserving the area’s suburban, and in some cases rural, atmosphere. A feasibility study conducted by the University of Georgia found Lost Mountain would not have to levy new property taxes to fund itself, and could raise about $12.5 million in annual revenue while spending about $9.1 million.
Lost Mountain, if approved, would operate under a model sometimes dubbed “city-lite” and provide just four services: planning and zoning, code enforcement, sanitation, and parks and recreation.
But attendees of Thursday’s meeting were skeptical that this new municipality would keep taxes and housing density low. On taxes, they pointed out the lack of a millage rate cap in the city charter, something the proposed city of East Cobb included.
“There’s no way that we will not have an increase in the amount of money, no matter what line item it is in the budget, that you will not pay more franchise fees, city taxes, you name it,” said Dora Locklear.
Attendees spoke about Cobb County’s AAA bond rating, which the county has maintained for a quarter of a century, as well as its high-performing schools and low taxes. Given those facts, they said, why rock the boat?
The faces of the cityhood movement have been state Reps. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, and Ed Setzler, R-Acworth.
Zgonc credited Setzler for sitting down with him for 1.5 hours on a Saturday to discuss cityhood, even if Zgonc still disagrees.
“We just have to be respectful in how we do it,” Zgonc said of organizing opposition. “Don’t go into these HOAs yelling and talking out of turn, wait until there’s a Q&A. Because if you show up and do all that other stuff, it gets lost in the noise.”
Many of the residents on Thursday were like Zgonc — conservative Republicans, but unconvinced by the cityhood advocates.
“My husband and I are very conservative, Republican-voting citizens,” said resident Veronica Smith. “But we do feel like Ginny and Ed and (Sen.) Lindsey Tippins are on the wrong side on this issue. We can’t understand why, if Republicans are supposed to be against more government, big government, why are they pushing? Why are they trying to push more government on us? Because that is what this comes down to.”
Cityhood advocates, however, say the city would bring government closer to citizens. Instead of one county commissioner representing roughly 190,000 people, there would be seven people — a mayor and council — representing 75,000 people.
Opponents argued it was being pushed by politicians and insiders, not a grassroots effort. Some criticized Setzler and Ehrhart’s information sessions, held via Zoom, in which advocates select viewer-submitted questions, and don’t hear directly from voters.
“If you have a meeting on Zoom you can control the narrative,” said Robin Eggers.
Opponents also criticized the fast-moving process and May referendum date. And the bill’s “property owner’s bill of right” that affords special privileges to owners of two or more acres smacks of elitism and “exemptions for a few,” attendees said.
Zoning issues
Lost Mountain advocates have made it clear that wresting control of planning and zoning from the Cobb Board of Commissioners is the founding principle of the effort. While conceding that District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill has proven her low-density bona fides, Setzler and Ehrhart point out that one commissioner cannot protect west Cobb forever.
Gambrill herself made an appearance toward the end of the meeting, but did not speak. In response to the claims of cityhood advocates, Cobb County assembled a spreadsheet of zoning cases in west Cobb during Gambrill’s tenure, showing how each case went.
“It’s easy to get people to vote based on emotions, but let’s start voting on facts,” Gambrill said in an interview after the meeting. “And that is why when that narrative started coming out, the county prepared that document that showed my voting record, because that is fact. Do I get out-voted on spending? You bet. But zoning? No.”
Melissa O’Brien, who attended the meeting, was one of several candidates who challenged former Commissioner Bob Weatherford in the 2018 GOP primary, a race Gambrill ultimately won. O’Brien in 2014 started a Facebook page, to fight against a rezoning in her neighborhood. She maintained the page in order to rally residents for future zoning battles.
“She (Gambrill) knows zoning like the back of her hand,” O’Brien said of her former opponent. “And she’s doing what she needs to do to stand up for you. … I’m telling you this because I have not had to use the page, because she’s been doing her job.”
The only attendee to push back on the cityhood opponents was Fred Beloin, a member of the Cobb Planning Commission appointed by Gambrill.
“We’ve received many requests for higher density than have been approved,” Beloin said. “And as of right now, the other board members have been deferential to Keli, and to me, to a degree. But what’s the guarantee that’s going to be the case if this fails?”
There is no guarantee the Lost Mountain mayor and council would be anti-density, Locklear argued.
“Remember, what are we voting on? Yes or no. We’re not voting on the vision that is being painted. We’re voting yes or no,” Locklear said.
The cityhood movement has sought to tie Chairwoman Lisa Cupid to industrial development — Cupid says she has never called for such development in west Cobb.
“There is no rail access on Dallas Highway, there is no close proximity to an interstate,” said Eggers, who used to work in logistics. “There is no intermodal yard, there’s no hump yard. I promise you, Amazon is not building a warehouse on Dallas Highway. There’s no infrastructure to even support the semi (truck) traffic it would require. … That is a fear tactic.”
The Pulte development
One reason opponents distrust the cityhood advocates stems from an ongoing, controversial zoning case. Pulte Homes, one of America’s largest homebuilders, is looking for county approval to build 72 homes on a nearly 50-acre parcel on Midway Road in west Cobb.
Pulte has proposed preserving about 25 acres of greenspace by building higher density houses. On average, the lots would be around 10,000 square feet, or slightly less than a quarter of an acre.
Pulte is being represented in the case by Rob Hosack, the former county manager who now works for consulting firm Taylor English Decisions. Earl Ehrhart, husband to Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, is the firm’s CEO.
Sue Morning, a resident leading opposition against the development, pointed to these ties at the meeting.
“I’m like, what?” Morning said, recalling when she researched Taylor English Decisions. “I thought the whole city of Lost Mountain, I thought that was Ginny, and her plan was, you know, … ‘We’re going to save the trees, and less rooftops.’ But her husband works for this company that is trying to shove in all these Cracker Jack tiny houses.”
Later, Beloin, the planning commissioner, responded.
“I get the appearance, although I’ve never heard from Earl Ehrhart on a single housing matter in Cobb County,” Beloin said.
Ginny Ehrhart told the MDJ Friday she had no involvement in the project, calling the issue a “nothing burger.”
“I have nothing to do with Pulte Homes. I have been on the road for the past year fighting against the very kind of developments that Pulte is proposing on Midway Road. So I oppose that development. I’ve been vocal about that development. And that’s all there is to it,” she said.
Ginny Ehrhart added that her husband has no involvement in the project.
“Another employee of his company has been working with Pulte to help them with conforming to current zoning and working with the Cobb commission. It is not his client, it is someone else’s client,” Ehrhart said.
The controversy, like many in Cobb’s cityhood debate, has circulated on Facebook, where a video of someone confronting Ginny Ehrhart about Pulte has about 2,100 views.
A Thursday email sent out by the city of Lost Mountain movement accused developers of “trying to shove in a high-density subdivision off Midway Road despite vocal opposition from neighbors.”
Gambrill sent out an email newsletter on Friday in response, walking through the various revisions between Pulte and the county, and where the project stands now.
“Rest assured, nothing gets shoved through under my watch,” she wrote.
