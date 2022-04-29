John Williams says he’s lived in the area near Osborne High School for some 25 years, and for the better part of that time, residents have been asking Cobb County for a community center.
“We’re part of Cobb County, so we wanted to be treated like it,” Williams told the MDJ. “Everybody says we’re one Cobb — show us. So that’s been our fight, getting the county to … live up to what they say they are.”
The project, as Williams put it, has been “a long time coming.” When the county first selected the site last year, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid recalled residents asking for a community center when she first came into office — way back in 2012.
With the 2016 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST), $10 million was secured to purchase and develop a property. Parks Director Michael Brantley said the difficulty since then has been finding a suitable parcel. Community advocates wanted a spot by Osborne High School, but “there was just nothing,” Brantley said.
Last year, the county chose three parcels next to Birney Elementary School on Smyrna Powder Springs Road. The county selected a 21-acre site, providing an initial estimated purchase price of $2.05 million. Earlier this week, the Board of Commissioners revised the price for one of the parcels and is still finalizing the total purchase price for all three parcels. On top of the $10 million allocated in the 2016 SPLOST, another $2 million is set aside in the 2022 SPLOST package for the project, giving the county around $10 million left to use for the first phase of construction.
Brantley told the MDJ the county hasn’t built a new community center since the late 1990s, so there’s no easy playbook to go to. Osborne is in fact envisioned to double as a community center — with meeting and gathering spaces — and recreation center, with sports facilities.
“That's all something we would want to look at, the modernization of a type of building — whether you're talking about the physical exterior, the physical interior — a lot of that has changed. There’s a lot of new types of amenities can be put into it,” Brantley said.
A full-court press of public engagement is expected to roll out this summer, including town halls, mailers, and surveys of residents. That process will largely guide what the final product looks like.
Brantley said a common desire he’s heard has been for an aquatic center. His goal is also to preserve plenty of the woods around the area to make space available for trails.
Williams, meanwhile, would like to see basketball and racquetball courts, along with plenty of community space.
Williams said of the impetus for the project, “Our only gathering places are churches and schools, and sometimes we have things that the community wants to talk about and … we may be limited in where we could meet for certain things, where we could gather in the community — just our community — without any involvement from other entities.”
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, said the project will likely roll out in phases. In other words, an initial building could be designed to make expansions easy as more funding becomes available over the years.
The next step for the county will be the approval of a design contract with Lyman Davidson Dooley, which is expected to happen next month. Brantley said a ribbon cutting wasn’t likely to happen before 2024.
As for Williams, he believes with the renovations to Osborne High School, and the new community center, the area is getting its due.
“I absolutely love it,” he exclaimed.
