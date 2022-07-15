The monkeypox vaccine will soon be available in limited quantities to metro Atlanta residents.
Georgia has received roughly 3,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose vaccine series with 28 days between each dose, meaning there are enough vaccines in Georgia for about 1,500 people, according to a Friday press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Doses of the vaccine have been distributed to Fulton and Gwinnett counties for vaccination events, though vaccine distribution will also be prioritized for Cobb, DeKalb and Clayton counties as the state receives more doses.
Georgia officials have confirmed 93 monkeypox cases, all in men living in metro Atlanta and the majority of whom they say are men who have sex with other men.
That represents a significant increase over about 40 monkeypox cases identified just last Tuesday at the DPH board meeting during a presentation by state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek.
The DPH announced the first case of monkeypox in Georgia June 1. According to CDC data posted this week, Georgia’s case count puts it fourth in the country after New York, California, and Illinois.
“People with monkeypox in the current outbreak generally report having close, sustained physical contact with other people who have monkeypox,” the release said. “While many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.”
Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam told the MDJ the Fulton and Gwinnett vaccination events are currently fully booked. There are no residency requirements for the vaccination events, though individuals must register for appointments and meet certain eligibility requirements, the release said.
“Because demand outweighs supply, DPH is following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and prioritizing monkeypox vaccine for individuals at high risk of infection,” the release noted.
High risk groups that would be eligible for the vaccine include those who are close personal contacts of people with the virus, those who may have been exposed to monkeypox and people whose risk of exposure to monkeypox is higher because of the nature of their work, such as lab workers. The Department of Public Health urges anyone in these groups to speak with their healthcare provider.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as a rare disease caused by a virus of the same name.
"Monkeypox spreads in different ways. The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids," said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its website. "It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. In addition, pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta."
The monkeypox rash can look like pimples or blisters appearing on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. Other symptoms may include fever, chills, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
Though monkeypox is not as contagious as COVID-19, the department’s press release offered steps people should take to protect themselves from contracting monkeypox.
These steps include avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact and any other close personal contact with people that have a rash that looks like monkeypox; avoiding the sharing of eating utensils and cups with those who have the virus, and refraining from sharing bedding, towels, or clothing with someone who has monkeypox. The department also advises people to wash their hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.