As residents prepare to celebrate Easter in pastel-colored clothes, and their children savor chocolate bunnies and Cadbury eggs, the MDJ asked local pastors what Easter 2023 means to them and what the holiday is like at their houses of worship.
Here are their responses:
Monsignor John Walsh, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta:
"I love Easter. I love the flowers, the readings and the hymns. But it is the people — those who are going to be baptized, those who are going to be confirmed, and those who are going to be received into full communion with the Catholic Church that bring about a transformation in me. Their excitement and their joy is so contagious.
"All the hymns are beautiful, but the one that stands out especially for me is our recessional hymn, 'Jesus Christ is Risen Today.' The congregation usually joins in, but I try to let the words sink in — that He rose, and He triumphed over death, and that one day, please God, I will rise. This is the greatest good news for me."
On Easter at St. Joseph's: "It is pretty hectic — not enough parking, not enough seating. People often go into the church, but when that is full, they go down to the Mass in the gym. But people are generally in good spirits — they smile, they laugh, they follow directions. It seems like the message of Easter is contagious and makes for a beautiful day."
Rev. Dr. Julie Boone, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Marietta:
"Easter is the most glorious day of the year. It is one we look forward to each year because of the joy and celebration that accompanies the resurrection of Christ.
"At First United Methodist, we begin with an Easter sunrise service in our park pavilion. It is the perfect way to welcome Easter morning as we light the paschal candle and sing our Easter hymns as the sun rises. Following the sunrise service, we have an Easter breakfast throughout the morning and two additional worship services in the sanctuary with brass, orchestra, choir, and bells. The day's grand finale is the 'Hallelujah Chorus' at both sanctuary worship services where the church sings triumphant praise to our risen Lord. And before families head home, they get their picture taken by the flowering cross, a favorite and very special tradition at the church."
Rev. Dr. Sammie J. Dow, senior pastor, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church:
"Easter is a reminder that state-sanctioned violence against innocent citizens does not have the final say, even when it appears to be winning. Easter is a celebration that Christ offers new life, hope, justice, and liberation in every facet of our lived experience. Easter at Pleasant Grove is a time of tremendous celebration, lively worship, harmonious singing, and gratefulness for the impact of Jesus’ resurrection."
Dr. Ike Reighard, senior pastor, Piedmont Church:
"Easter 2023 for me is the Super Bowl in the world of the Christian Faith Community. The great news is that we already know that our side has won the game of life and now we celebrate Jesus' resurrection which has given us victory over death! Easter is the time of renewal and hope, and represents a second chance for all of humanity from the Christian viewpoint. The empty tomb was God's stamp of approval of the birth, the life and the atoning death of Jesus Christ!"
Rev. Raymond Cadran, MS, pastor of the Catholic Church of St. Ann in east Cobb:
"For me, Easter is the opportunity for each of us as people of faith in Christ to commit ourselves to acting on our belief in his resurrection, by being, however we can, agents of transforming and reconciling love in our families, workplaces, neighborhoods and churches, that we may bring hope into moments of doubt and despair, light into places of darkness and pain, so people may find their way out, and be active in the works of mercy and compassion and justice that reshape our fragile and wounded world.
"Our Easter Sunday will begin with a sunrise service, beginning at 6:30 a.m. attended by close to 2,000 (from last year's number). We will sing and pray our Easter joy boldly into the world, and celebrate as a community of faith also with masses of the Resurrection at 8:30, 10:30 and 12:30. It will be a joy and life-filled day!"
Rev. Brandon Owen, pastor, First Baptist Church of Marietta:
"Our family is so excited for our first Easter with First Baptist Marietta. Our church is a wonderful community of folks, and Easter is one of those special times in the year where the community all comes together. While it is fun to hunt for eggs, wear pastel, and eat really good food, I pray what really brings us together is the Gospel story. Our hope is built upon nothing less than this story that is even more than true; it is transformative."
Rev. Joe Evans, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta:
"Every year on Easter Sunday we read an account of Jesus, risen from the grave, but this year something new has my attention. What jumps out to me this year is how surprised everyone is that Jesus did exactly what he told them he would do. Why would anyone be surprised that Jesus rose from the dead when that is exactly what he told them he would do?
"Four different times in the Gospel of John, Jesus told his disciples that he would die and rise from the dead. He tells them in chapter 12, 13, and twice in 14. In chapter 11 he basically spelled it out, raising Lazarus from the dead, even rolling away the stone from the grave and saying, 'Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?' Still, in chapter 20, Mary and the disciples go into an empty tomb, yet they can’t believe he isn’t there.
"Why would they be surprised that Jesus did exactly what he told them he would do?
"I believe they were so used to being disappointed that they’d never dare be so hopeful. However, this Easter Sunday and every Easter Sunday, it is hope and not death which has the final word. Therefore, this year, what Easter means to me is expecting things to get better, even in a world where we are accustomed to things getting worse and worse. In a culture of division, declining church attendance, and sorrow, I believe that hope should define our future and not despair."
Evans, having hosted pastors from different churches each day this Holy Week (Rev. Blair Tolbert of First United Methodist Church on Monday, Rev. Brandon Owen of First Baptist Church on Tuesday, Rev. Eric Beckham of Zion Baptist Church on Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Tar-u-Way Bright of Turner Chapel AME on Thursday, and Cobb Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown on Friday), said he sees the future will be blessed by greater unity and less division.
"Our Easter worship services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m., and will be streamed on fpcmarietta.org all the way to Australia and into the Cobb County jail. Considering how far the Gospel will go thanks to the power of the internet, I see that the future will be blessed with the Good News of the Gospel spreading far and wide, even in a culture where the statistics show is less religious than any before it. In remembering Jesus, risen from the dead, I know that our future will be blessed with victory and not defeat, that things do change for the better, and the light will overtake the shadow by the power of God."
