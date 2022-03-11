Cobb County could see up to a half-inch of snow and slick roads early Saturday.
Friday night rain could turn into light snow showers early Saturday morning as temperatures dip below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.
"In Cobb County, there's a brief window early Saturday morning, where you could see a little change over to some very light snow," Ryan Willis, a meteorologist at the service's office in Peachtree City, said.
Willis said slippery roads could pose an issue for some residents, but he is "not expecting widespread road issues in Cobb County."
The wet weather is part of a larger weather pattern across the southeast that will bring thunderstorms and strong winds to the region this weekend.
As of Friday, the National Weather Service forecast a high of 35 and a low of 21 degrees in Cobb on Saturday. The service is also predicting wind gusts in Cobb "up to around 40 miles per hour during the day on Saturday," he said.
Marietta-based Must Ministries announced Friday they would be opening their shelter to men, women and children seeking a warm place to stay on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. The ministry, located at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, asks that those in need arrive by 8 p.m.
Temperatures will heat back up early next week, with a high of 63 degrees on Monday.
